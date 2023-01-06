On Tuesday Jan. 3, Senator John Jagler (R-Watertown) was sworn into his second term in office with his colleagues in the Senate Chambers. The Inauguration marks the beginning of the 2023-24 Legislative session.
“Representing the people of the 13th Senate District is an honor that my staff and I take very seriously,” said Jagler. “We have a lot of work to accomplish this session and I look forward to representing the best interests of the district.”
Constituents are encouraged to contact the Jagler office with any requests or ideas for legislation this session.
Constituents may call the office at 608-266-5660, e-mail the senator at Sen.Jagler@legis.wisconsin.gov or visit the office in room 131 South in the State Capitol. District 13 includes the Town of Bristol.
“It has been a privilege to help the people of the 13th district navigate state government, whether it’s discussing upcoming legislation or simply getting answers on important issues from state agencies, we want to be helpful to our constituents,” Jagler said. “My office is here to serve the people this session and beyond.”
Jagler is set to act as Chair of the Senate Committee on Education, Vice-Chair of Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry as well as serve on the Committee on Insurance and Small Business and the Joint Legislative Council Committee.