On Tuesday, Senator John Jagler (R-Watertown) was sworn into his second term in office with his colleagues in the Senate Chambers. The Inauguration marks the beginning of the 2023-24 Legislative session.

“Representing the people of the 13th Senate District is an honor that my staff and I take very seriously,” said Jagler. “We have a lot of work to accomplish this session and I look forward to representing the best interests of the district.”

Jagler signs State Senate book

