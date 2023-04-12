Even though it was held in the Wisconsin Dells, Wednesday’s Wisconsin state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee hearing had a distinct south-central Wisconsin flavor before and during the hearing held at the Wilderness Resort’s Glacier Canyon Conference Center.
Before the April 12 hearing, the Wisconsin Public Education Network held a press conference to advocate for raising per-pupil funding to at least $1,510 to keep up with special education increases and spending increases because of state-imposed revenue limits.
“We know that supporters of public education funding have dominated these hearings,” remarked Heather DuBois Bourenane, a Sun Prairie resident who serves as executive director of WPEN.
“We are inviting people to listen and share their concerns far and wide. We are joined here today by administrators, educators, families, advocates and others who are speaking out on behalf of the students that they love and that their communities are charged to serve,” DuBois Bourenane added.
“Over 17 hours of testimony have demonstrated that the needs for Wisconsin students and children are great, but especially so in the areas of mental health, special education funding, and addressing the inadequate, unpredictable and inequitable funding system that Wisconsin has cemented into law again and again by passing budgets that fail to lift large revenue limits and get spendable aid to kids,” DuBois Bourenane added.
Sun Prairie School District Superintendent Brad Saron was one of two superintendents who spoke during the press conference.
“This is really about the kids because funding the resources necessary to support kids is also funding the resources necessary to support a thriving Wisconsin,” Saron said. “And I just want to start there. Yes, we need to catch up from the last budget and to make progress on this budget. We need at least $1,510 more. And yes, special education aid needs to be funded such that the mandates that we have, we need to fulfill those in a way that respects the needs of our students in our classrooms.”
Hearing includes caregiver, education, shared revenue concerns
Mike Flaherty from McFarland, a volunteer for AARP, spoke during the hearing and asked for support for the non-refundable caregiver tax credit included in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposal. Flaherty cited an AARP report that stated $9.2 billion each year are being spent by caregivers in order to care for family members.
The credit “would allow more freedom, flexibility and financial relief for caregivers,” Flaherty said, calling caregivers “Wisconsin’s unsung heroes” because “many of them sacrifice their own financial and physical well-being to take care of a family member, providing them with some relief.
"It's not just a token way of seeing things, it's a way of keeping more aging Wisconsinites out of institutions and fending off a potential budget catastrophe,” Flaherty said.
Nancy Spelsberg, from BCP Entities in Deerfield, has started several small businesses employing more than 200 families. A UW engineering graduate, Spelsberg advocated for a new Engineering School at the University of Wisconsin as part of the 2023-25 budget.
“Wisconsin needs more engineers,” she told the legislators. “Our peers in Illinois, Michigan, Purdue and Ohio State continue to grow by increasing the number of engineers they graduate. We need to increase to remain competitive and ensure Wisconsin companies have the workforce they need. Demand to obtain an engineering degree from UW Madison continues to grow. There are capable Wisconsin students who will not be accepted into the engineering program simply because of capacity.”
Ian Hedges from Healthnet of Rock County advocated for the Free Medical Clinic of Janesville. He wasn’t the only person representing Janesville: Rebecca Smith, representing the City of Janesville and the Wisconsin Public Transit Association, spoke about transit aid.
Saron and Sun Prairie School Board vice president Bryn Horton joined DuBois Bourenane to testify in favor of more public education funding in the 2023-25 budget.
Cambridge area dairy farmer Tina Hinchley from the Wisconsin Farmers Union spoke about driver’s licenses for undocumented Wisconsinites.
Watertown resident Jennifer Minehart also testified during the hearing about supporting school choice.
Lodi School Board President Adam Steinberg also testified about teacher salaries and public education funding during the hearing, which gave each person 2 minutes to speak.
Bristol Town Chair Jerry Derr and Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser also testified during the hearing, and ran into each other in the hallway outside the hearing room before they testified. Derr said he also planned to testify about transportation issues and aid.
The mayor and town chair also set a time to discuss the future of Patrick Marsh and how the Department of Natural Resources will be involved there in the future.
But both Derr and Esser discussed shared revenue for municipalities during their remarks, but they weren’t the only ones — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley also advocated for local revenue reform.
“State aid for local services like police, fire and EMS has declined in real dollars,” Esser testified, “while inflation has caused prices to increase.” Esser also said Sun Prairie began providing EMS service to Marshall of Jan. 1 of this year and plans to unify its EMS and Fire departments on Jan. 1, 2024 into a new, municipal Sun Prairie Fire Department.
As an example of the decrease in state aid, Esser cited 2003 funding levels of $938.5 million for county and municipal aid. Today, county and municipal aid is budgeted at $753 million.
“The solution of putting one cent of the state’s five cent sales tax revenue into a fund for local governments is an exciting concept,” Esser told the committee. “Sun Prairie would use its funds to meet its increasing emergency services costs.”
Esser also advocated for more PFAS funding, even though the city has had no need to clean-up the chemical in its corporate boundaries.
“While Sun Prairie has experienced little infiltration of PFAS, we are concerned that more sophisticated tests are going to identify the existence of new and troubling PFAS,” the mayor added. “We think now is the time to begin preparing and ask for your support.”