Even though it was held in the Wisconsin Dells, Wednesday’s Wisconsin state Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee hearing had a distinct south-central Wisconsin flavor before and during the hearing held at the Wilderness Resort’s Glacier Canyon Conference Center.

Before the April 12 hearing, the Wisconsin Public Education Network held a press conference to advocate for raising per-pupil funding to at least $1,510 to keep up with special education increases and spending increases because of state-imposed revenue limits.

Mike Flaherty
McFarland resident and AARP volunteer Mike Flaherty advocated for a caregiver tax credit to be included as part of the proposed 2023-25 state biennial budget during an April 12 public hearing at The Wilderness Resort's Glacier Canyon Conference Center in the Wisconsin Dells.
Nancy Spelsberg
Nancy Spelsberg of BCP Entities in Deerfield advocated for a new UW-Madison Engineering School to be included in the 2023-25 biennial budget during the April 12 Joint Finance Committee hearing in the Wisconsin Dells.
