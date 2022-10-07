A multi-jurisdictional law enforcement operation has resulted in the arrests of four individuals wanted in connection to vehicle thefts in the Madison and Dane County area.
Dane County Sheriff's Lt. Ira Simpson said during the past several years, Dane County law enforcement agencies have been working together to tackle the prevalence of vehicle thefts and related crimes in the Madison/Dane County area.
On Oct. 6, deputies -- along with officers from the cities of Madison, Fitchburg, Monona, and Sun Prairie, the villages of McFarland, Deforest, Maple Bluff, and UW-Madison Police Departments, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted another joint proactive traffic operation.
Simpson said during the four-hour operation, the group was involved in several traffic stops, ultimately resulting in the arrest of four individuals, the recovery of one stolen vehicle, and the recovery of a firearm.
The following individuals were arrested from three of the stops:
Travis D. Vial, age 31; Joshua G. Vukoty Flowers, age 28; Terrance F. Walls, age 32 and Jaquan T. Morris, age 19.
Vial was arrested on several outstanding warrants, and Moore was arrested on a probation hold from a singular traffic stop.
Walls was arrested for knowingly fleeing an officer related to a short pursuit and subsequent traffic stop.
Simpson said Morris was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without consent, knowingly fleeing an officer, possession of a firearm by felon, resisting/obstructing an officer, and a parole violation, following a short vehicular pursuit and subsequent foot pursuit, in which he ran from the stolen vehicle, and dropped a handgun.
Area agencies continue to participate in several social media campaigns reminding citizens to secure their residences (including garage doors) and vehicles.
Simpson advised residents to remove valuables, firearms, keys and garage door openers from vehicles, even when parked in the driveway. In addition, citizens are reminded not to leave their vehicles running and unattended. Stolen vehicles have been used during the commission of other crimes in the area including, gas drive-offs, thefts, burglaries, drug dealing and shots fired incidents.