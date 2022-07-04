The City of Sun Prairie, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and FHWA, are proposing a project to construct safety improvements at six intersections in Sun Prairie. Residents are invited to attend a virtual Public Involvement Meeting for this project on Wednesday, July 6th at 6 p.m.
The virtual meeting will begin with a formal presentation at 6 p.m., followed by an open question and answer session until 7 p.m.
General improvement concepts will be presented, which include improvements to traffic signals and pedestrian accommodations at the intersections of West Main Street with Walker Way and with Bird Street, and South Bird Street with Linnerud Drive.
Minor traffic signal improvements are proposed at the intersections of South Grand Avenue with Prairie Lakes Drive, Brooks Drive, and Ironwood Drive.
Improvements at the intersection of Linnerud Drive with South Bird Street will have minor impacts to Sheehan Park resulting from construction of improvements to the shared-use path and associated curb ramps in the vicinity of the intersection.
Attendees will have an opportunity to view the presentation, ask project related questions, and provide input during the meeting. The Sun Prairie Police Department reviews the designs for any proposed traffic improvements with other city staffers.
Police phone lines down for about 30 minutesThe Sun Prairie Police Department had its non-emergency phone line down for about 30 minutes on Friday, July 1, and referred all phone calls to the Dane County Sheriff’s Department’s Northeast Precinct phone number at 608-255-2345.
Because the SPPD non-emergency number was restored, city residents may use the non-emergency number again at 608-837-7336.