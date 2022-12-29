Former Sun Prairie Area School District teacher and current Sun Prairie Explore Children’s Museum director Katey Kamoku has declared her candidacy for the Sun Prairie School Board.
Kamoku listed her goals as follows:
• Work to rebuild trust between community members, educators, and district leaders
• Strive to retain teachers and school staff through genuine support, communication, and accountability.
• Support initiatives to maintain and advance SPASD as an innovative and progressive school district.
• Examine the negative effects of the pandemic on our children and support measures to improve mental health and increase academic readiness and effectiveness.
• Create meaningful, transparent, and open dialogue between community members and parents/caregivers about their experience within our school district.
• Respond to district data and metrics to engage in genuine conversations about what is going well and where improvements must be made. Initiate planning, action steps, and accountability measures to address shortcomings.
• Collaborate with district leadership to ensure our district’s curriculum is based on the latest child development research, developmentally appropriate, and forward thinking.
• Support SPASD’s mission—“every child, every day” by ensuring each student is seen for who they are and their learning style is supported. I will work to help provide teachers and school staff with sufficient support and resources to meet the needs of individual students
Kamoku has worked with children of all ages and abilities for 20 years, with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a minor in Women’s Studies at UW-Madison and a master’s degree in special education, with a teaching certification in special and general education.
From 2006-2007, Kamoku worked as a special education assistant and from 2009-13, Kamoku was a teacher at Sun Prairie High School, working with students with significant cognitive delays.
From 2013-17, she stayed home with her children and her mother.
In 2019, she worked with three other women to bring a children’s museum to Sun Prairie—a project temporarily sidetracked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the fall of 2021, Kamoku supervised museum construction and was elected the Executive Director of Explore Children’s Museum. The museum has been open to the public since January 2022 and has seen great success, welcoming nearly 45,000 visitors, selling close to 1,000 Family Memberships, and hosting over 130 birthday parties and events.
In addition to her experience designing and opening Explore, Kamoku’s four children attend Sun Prairie schools and will until 2035.
“We chose to make Sun Prairie our home almost 9 years ago specifically because we wanted our children to attend Sun Prairie schools,” Kamoku said of her and her husband’s decision to move to Sun Prairie. “I am dedicated to supporting public education and advocating for quality education for all children. Investing in the education of children is an investment in our collective future!”
Kamoku and other candidates have until Tuesday, Jan. 3 to file their nomination papers. Two other candidates—incumbent Carol Albright and challenger Lisa Goldsberry—have announced their intent to run for the board seats currently held by Albright and Tom Weber.