KIDS-4
Registration opens on Monday, Aug. 1 for crews at KIDS-4, a 24-hour public access station airing content created and made (above) by kids. KIDS-4 is available on Charter, TDS, Roku and Apple TV devices, as well as streaming on kids4.tv and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app.

 Contributed

Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program.

KIDS-4 is an after-school media production program run by the Sun Prairie Media Center designed for SPASD students in grades — 4-8.

