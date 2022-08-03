KIDS-4

Registration is under way for the 2022-23 KIDS-4 crew season at the Sun Prairie Media Center. Child participants in grades 4-8 produce, write, record and edit their own programming that also airs on the channel.

 Contributed

Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program.

Registration is now open for KIDS-4, an afterschool media production program run by the Sun Prairie Media Center designed for Sun Prairie Area School District students in grades 4-8.

Tags