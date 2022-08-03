Registration is under way for the 2022-23 KIDS-4 crew season at the Sun Prairie Media Center. Child participants in grades 4-8 produce, write, record and edit their own programming that also airs on the channel.
Here’s your child’s chance to write and produce their own videos by joining the one-of-a-kind KIDS-4 program.
Registration is now open for KIDS-4, an afterschool media production program run by the Sun Prairie Media Center designed for Sun Prairie Area School District students in grades 4-8.
In KIDS-4, students are trained in many areas necessary to create their own television and video productions including cameras, lighting, sound, directing, producing, writing, editing, and animation. While students work with adult staff, their creativity is unfiltered and their work is entirely their own.
By creating their own media messages, students become intelligent, critical consumers of media messages.
Students enrolled in KIDS-4 work after school once a week in ‘crews’ and their work airs on KIDS-4, a 24-hour public access station available on Charter, TDS, Roku and Apple TV devices, as well as streaming on kids4.tv and on the free Sun Prairie Media Center app. Some projects will also air on 103.5 The Sun Community Radio.
KIDS-4 will host an open house on Monday, Aug. 15 from 4-6 p.m. On that day, interested students and families will get the opportunity to tour Sun Prairie Media Center, which is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive Suite 2, and meet the KIDS-4 staff. The final deadline for registration submission is Tuesday, Sept. 16. Early registration is encouraged because space is limited for this program.
The program fee is $150 for Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center members and $180 for non-members. The fee includes a t-shirt, crew poster and USB drive complete with child’s produced work. Scholarships available for those who qualify.