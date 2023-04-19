KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
4/22/2023
8:00 AM Wolf Pack
9:30 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
10:15 AM WYKMWAM Crew
11:00 AM The Tentacle Team
12:30 PM The Seal Squad
2:30 PM The Masked Actors
4:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
6:00 PM Stapler
6:30 PM Ratings Heist
7:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
9:00 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
10:00 PM Oreos In Milk
11:00 PM Magic 8
4/23/2023
8:00 AM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
8:45 AM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
9:00 AM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
9:30 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
10:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
11:00 AM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
12:00 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
12:45 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
1:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
2:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
2:45 PM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
3:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
3:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
4:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
5:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
5:45 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
7:15 PM Milkshake Madness
7:30 PM CHMS Choir, 12-19-22
8:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
8:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
8:45 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
9:30 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
10:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
10:30 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
11:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
4/24/2023
8:00 AM Jena's Skits
8:15 AM Interview with Teachers
8:30 AM Three Marker Challenge #1
9:15 AM KIDS-4 History Compilation
10:30 AM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
11:30 AM Sankofa, Student Projects
12:30 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 879
1:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
2:00 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
2:45 PM Videos by Jordan
3:00 PM The Eli Show - Episode 4
3:30 PM Three Marker Challenge
4:00 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
5:15 PM Things to do When You're Bored
5:30 PM Random Skits
6:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
6:30 PM Prairie Home Show, June 2022
7:00 PM Pool School News
7:30 PM Pets by Hanna
8:00 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
8:30 PM Oliver Twist
9:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
10:00 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
10:45 PM Mockumentary of Cats
11:00 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
4/25/2023
8:00 AM Stupendous Squirrels
9:15 AM Squid People
10:30 AM Secret Sloth Society
12:15 PM The Ghost Story
12:30 PM Kit Cat
1:15 PM Happy Mealers
3:00 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
4:30 PM How to Make Slime
5:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
6:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-20-23
6:30 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
8:15 PM How to Make a Souffle
8:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
9:00 PM Controversy Crew
10:00 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
11:30 PM Mini Movie, Magic Tiles
KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
4/22/2023
8:00 AM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
9:15 AM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-07-23
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
11:00 AM SPCT Presents Rent
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 04-20-2023
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan
1:30 PM Parenting Game, How To Reduce Screen Time
2:00 PM Weekly Chat, Tipflation
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April
3:05 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
4:00 PM Isolation and Older People
5:30 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Overcome Perfection
6:00 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Client Events
6:30 PM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
7:45 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
8:00 PM Marc Madness Sports, United's Boys Lacrosse
8:30 PM Mandir of Madison, April
9:00 PM Wake Up Call, Why Should I believe in Christ?
9:30 PM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
4/23/2023
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 04-16-2023
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 04-16-2023
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 04-16-2023
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 04-16-2023
12:05 PM Our Saviors Church, 04-16-2023
1:05 PM Victory Center Church, 04-16-2023
1:55 PM The River, 03-16-23
2:30 PM Living in Victory, Millstones and Silence
3:00 PM Wake Up Call, Why Should I believe in Christ?
3:30 PM Mandir of Madison, April
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
4:30 PM SPASD School Board, 4-10-2023
6:50 PM Our Stories: The Identities of High School Students
7:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-07-23
7:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
8:30 PM Sustainability Committee, 04-20-23
10:00 PM Police and Fire Commission, 04-19-23
11:00 PM Transit Commission, 04-19-23
4/24/2023
8:00 AM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
9:15 AM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-07-23
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
10:30 AM Isolation and Older People
11:50 AM Our Stories: The Identities of High School Students
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Tipflation
1:00 PM Parenting Game, How To Reduce Screen Time
1:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-20-2023
3:30 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Overcome Perfection
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Client Events
5:00 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:00 PM Marc Madness Sports, United's Boys Lacrosse
9:30 PM Cap City Sports, 04-20-2023
10:00 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
11:35 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
4/25/2023
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 04-20-2023
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, New Recipes with Rachel and Nolan
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Special Needs
10:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Overcome Perfection
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Beyond Words Productions
12:05 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April
12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
1:05 PM Weekly Chat, Tipflation
1:35 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
1:50 PM Our Stories: The Identities of High School Students
2:00 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
3:00 PM Isolation and Older People
4:30 PM Author David Benjamin, Dead Shot
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
5:30 PM WI DOT, Highway 19 & Westmount, 03-29-23
6:35 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
8:10 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
9:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
10:00 PM Wake Up Call, Why Should I believe in Christ?
10:30 PM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
11:45 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23