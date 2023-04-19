KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
4/26/2023
8:00 AM Swing Into Spring Concert
10:15 AM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
10:30 AM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
11:00 AM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
12:00 PM Hockey Squirts C2 Interviews
12:30 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 879
1:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
2:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
2:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
3:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23
4:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
4:30 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
5:15 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
6:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
7:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
7:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-08-22
8:00 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
8:45 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
10:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-08-22
10:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
11:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
4/27/2023
8:00 AM Eight Electric Actors
9:45 AM Dab Police
11:00 AM Three Marker Challenge
11:30 AM Gryffindorians
1:00 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
2:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
4:00 PM Banananana Boat
5:00 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
6:30 PM TNL, 4-27-23
7:15 PM PotaFOE
9:00 PM Hockey Squirts C2 Interviews
9:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-27-23
10:00 PM 8-Bit Crew
11:00 PM Controversy Crew
4/28/2023
8:00 AM Read Your Heart Out
9:15 AM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
10:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
11:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
12:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-19-22
12:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
1:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
2:00 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
4:15 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
4:30 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
5:00 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
5:45 PM The Ghost Story
6:00 PM Hockey Squirts C2 Interviews
6:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
7:00 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
7:45 PM Milkshake Madness
8:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
8:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
9:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23
10:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
10:30 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
11:15 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
4/26/2023
7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
10:30 AM Marc Madness Sports, United's Boys Lacrosse
11:00 AM Cap City Sports, 04-20-2023
11:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Overcome Perfection
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Tipflation
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Sushi at Home
2:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-21-2023
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
4:30 PM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
5:45 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
6:30 PM SPHS East and West Orchestra & Choir
7:30 PM Marc Madness Sports, United's Boys Lacrosse
8:00 PM Cap City Sports, 04-20-2023
8:30 PM Mandir of Madison, April
9:00 PM Wake Up Call, Why Should I believe in Christ?
9:30 PM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Doomed to Die
4/27/2023
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
8:30 AM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
9:30 AM Mandir of Madison, April
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Isolation and Older People
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Sushi at Home
2:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-21-2023
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Tipflation
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Overcome Perfection
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Client Events
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
5:30 PM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
6:30 PM TNL, 4-27-23
6:45 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 04-26-23
8:30 PM Media Center Commission, 04-26-23
9:30 PM SPASD School Board, 04-24-23
4/28/2023
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Tipflation
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Sushi at Home
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Special Needs
10:30 AM Wake Up Call, Why Should I believe in Christ?
11:00 AM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-07-23
1:00 PM Isolation and Older People
2:30 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
3:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
4:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-27-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-07-23
6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
6:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
7:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
7:30 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
9:45 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-27-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Doomed to Die