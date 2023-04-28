KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
4/29/2023
8:00 AM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
9:15 AM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
11:00 AM Cap City Sports, 04-27-2023
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 04-27-2023
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Sushi at Home
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
2:00 PM Weekly Chat, Zero Waste Lifestyle
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April
3:05 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
4:00 PM Isolation and Older People
5:30 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, 4 Strategies to Reach Inbox Zero
6:00 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Client Events
6:30 PM Cap City Sports, 04-27-2023
7:00 PM Marc Madness Sports, United's Boys Lacrosse
7:30 PM SPHS East and West Orchestra & Choir
8:25 PM Mandir of Madison, April
8:55 PM Wake Up Call, Double Mindedness
9:30 PM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
4/30/2023
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 04-23-2023
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 04-23-2023
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 04-23-2023
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 04-23-2023
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 04-23-2023
1:05 PM Victory Center Church, 04-23-2023
1:55 PM The River, 03-16-23
2:30 PM Living in Victory, Calling Evil Good
3:00 PM Wake Up Call, Double Mindedness
3:35 PM Mandir of Madison, April
4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
4:35 PM SPASD School Board, 4-23-2023
6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
7:30 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
9:45 PM SPHS East and West Orchestra & Choir
10:40 PM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
11:00 PM Media Center Commission, 04-26-23
11:55 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
5/1/2023
8:00 AM Town Hall with Congressman Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
9:15 AM Time Capsule Opening, 04-05-23
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Zero Waste Lifestyle
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Sushi at Home
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-27-2023
3:30 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, 4 Strategies to Reach Inbox Zero
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Client Events
5:00 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Housing Committee
7:30 PM SPASD School Board, 4-23-2023
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:30 PM Marc Madness Sports, United's Boys Lacrosse
10:00 PM Cap City Sports, 04-27-2023
10:30 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
5/2/2023
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 04-27-2023
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
9:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Sushi at Home
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Special Needs
10:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, 4 Strategies to Reach Inbox Zero
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Beyond Words Productions
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, May
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
1:00 PM Weekly Chat, Zero Waste Lifestyle
1:30 PM Mandir of Madison, April
2:00 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
3:00 PM Isolation and Older People
4:20 PM Our Stories: The Identities of High School Students
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
9:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
9:55 PM Wake Up Call, Double Mindedness
10:30 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
4/29/2023
8:00 AM Stapler
8:30 AM Ratings Heist
9:30 AM Llamas Eating Potatoes
11:00 AM Whatchamacallit Crew
12:30 PM Oreos In Milk
1:30 PM Magic 8
3:15 PM Addams Family Rehearsals
3:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 2022-2023
9:00 PM Wolf Pack
10:30 PM The Tentacle Team
4/30/2023
8:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23
8:30 AM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
9:15 AM The Ghost Story
9:30 AM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
11:00 AM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
12:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
12:30 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
1:15 PM Milkshake Madness
1:30 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
2:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
3:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-08-22
3:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-20-23
4:15 PM Things to do When You're Bored
4:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
5:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
6:30 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
7:00 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
9:15 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-19-22
10:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
10:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
11:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
11:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
5/1/2023
8:00 AM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
9:00 AM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
9:45 AM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
10:30 AM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
11:00 AM Swing Into Spring Concert
1:15 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
2:00 PM Ocean Odyssey
2:30 PM Miller and Mike
3:15 PM Mark Hayward
4:00 PM Ken Lonnquist
5:00 PM Fox & Branch
5:45 PM Library, Zoozort
6:00 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
6:30 PM Three Marker Challenge
7:00 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
7:45 PM All City Orchestra, 4-20-23
8:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
9:00 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 879
10:00 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
11:00 PM Roblox Game Play
11:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
5/2/2023
8:00 AM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
9:45 AM Prairie Home Show, June 2022
10:30 AM Ratings Heist
11:30 AM Stapler
12:00 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
1:30 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
3:00 PM Oreos In Milk
4:00 PM Magic 8
5:45 PM Milkshake Madness
6:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-27-23
6:30 PM 8-Bit Crew
7:30 PM Controversy Crew
8:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
10:00 PM A Bunch of Random People
11:45 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023