KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
5/3/23
8:00 AM Mandir of Madison, April
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
10:30 AM Marc Madness Sports, Jackson Hunley
11:00 AM Cap City Sports, 04-27-2023
11:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, 4 Strategies to Reach Inbox Zero
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Zero Waste Lifestyle
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
2:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-27-2023
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Safety Committee
7:00 PM Cap City Sports, 04-27-2023
7:30 PM Marc Madness Sports, Jackson Hunley
8:00 PM SPHS East and West Orchestra & Choir
8:55 PM Wake Up Call, Double Mindedness
9:30 PM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Doomed to Die
5/4/23
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Mandir of Madison, April
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Isolation and Older People
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
2:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-27-2023
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Zero Waste Lifestyle
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, 4 Strategies to Reach Inbox Zero
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Scaling Your Business
5:00 PM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
6:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 05-03-23
8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 05-02-23
9:30 PM Common Council, 05-02-23
11:00 PM Housing Committee, 05-01-23
5/5/23
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, May
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Zero Waste Lifestyle
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Special Needs
10:30 AM Wake Up Call, Double Mindedness
11:05 AM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
12:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
12:35 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
1:05 PM Town Hall with Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
2:20 PM Our Stories: The Identities of High School Students
2:30 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, 4 Strategies to Reach Inbox Zero
3:00 PM Mandir of Madison, April
3:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
4:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 05-04-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
7:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-20-23
7:45 PM Our Stories: The Identities of High School Students
8:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
9:05 PM SPHS East and West Orchestra & Choir
10:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 05-04-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, A Shriek in the Night
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
5/3/23
8:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
9:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
10:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
11:00 AM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
11:45 AM The Ghost Story
12:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-08-22
12:30 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
1:30 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
2:15 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
3:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
3:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23
4:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
5:00 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
6:00 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
6:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-20-23
7:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
8:30 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
10:45 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
11:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
11:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
5/4/23
8:00 AM Gryffindorians
9:30 AM Gas Station Stop
11:00 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
12:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
2:15 PM Dab Police
3:30 PM Stapler
4:00 PM Ratings Heist
5:00 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
6:30 PM Magic 8
8:30 PM Oreos In Milk
9:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
11:00 PM Minecraft Maniacs
5/5/23
8:00 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
9:15 AM Random Skits
10:30 AM KIDS-4 History Compilation
11:45 AM Jena’s Skits
12:00 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
12:30 PM Harry Potter Chess
1:00 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
1:45 PM Mockumentary of Cats
2:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
3:00 PM Oliver Twist
3:30 PM Pets by Hanna
4:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
4:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
5:30 PM Video Game Play, Mario Cart
6:00 PM Hockey Squirts C2 Interviews
6:30 PM Video Game Play
7:00 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
7:45 PM Trick Shots
8:00 PM Three Marker Challenge
8:30 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4
9:00 PM Talent Show
9:30 PM Adventures in Animation 2019, Session 2
10:00 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
11:45 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023