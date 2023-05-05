KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
5/6/23
8:00 AM Town Hall with Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
9:15 AM SPASD Wall of Success, Barry Lee Moe
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
11:00 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, 4 Strategies to Reach Inbox Zero
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2023
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Special Needs
2:00 PM Weekly Chat, Love is in the Air
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, May
3:00 PM Colonial Club, Anti-Inflammatory Food and Your Health
4:10 PM Isolation and Older People
5:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
6:35 PM All City Orchestra, 4-20-23
7:25 PM Marc Madness Sports, Jackson Hunley
8:00 PM Cap City Sports, 05-04-2023
8:30 PM Mandir of Madison, May
8:55 PM Wake Up Call, 05-05-23
9:30 PM Front Porch, Overcoming Trauma
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
5/7/23
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 04-30-2023
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 04-30-2023
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 04-30-2023
10:55 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 04-30-2023
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 04-30-2023
1:00 PM Living in Victory, John 21
1:30 PM BEAM Awards 2023
3:30 PM Mandir of Madison, May
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
4:30 PM SPASD School Board, 4-23-2023
6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
7:30 PM Business Improvement Board, 05-04-23
8:30 PM Housing Committee, 05-01-23
10:40 PM Media Center Commission, 04-26-23
11:35 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
5/8/23
8:00 AM Town Hall with Mark Pocan, 04-10-23
9:15 AM SPASD Wall of Success, Barry Lee Moe
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-20-23
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
11:00 AM Mental Wellness and Community Resources, 04-06-23
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Love is in the Air
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Children in Sports
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2023
3:30 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Stop Procrastinating
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Scaling Your Business
5:00 PM Business Improvement Board, 05-04-23
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
9:00 PM BEAM Awards 2023
11:00 PM Marc Madness Sports, Jackson Hunley
11:35 PM Cap City Sports, 05-04-2023
5/9/23
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 05-05-2023
8:30 AM Inside Your City, 05-05-23
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fun Fresh Summer Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Children in Sports
10:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Stop Procrastinating
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Beyond Words Productions
12:05 PM Colonial Club Commentator, May
12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
1:05 PM Weekly Chat, Love is in the Air
1:35 PM Mandir of Madison, May
2:00 PM Isolation and Older People
3:30 PM Inside Your City, 05-05-23
4:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
6:00 PM BEAM Awards 2023
8:00 PM SPASD Wall of Success, Barry Lee Moe
8:15 PM Our Stories: The Identities of High School Students
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 05-01-23
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 04-25-23
9:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
9:55 PM Wake Up Call, Religion, Relationships, Cults
10:30 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
5/6/23
8:00 AM Whatchamacallit Crew
9:30 AM Oreos In Milk
10:30 AM Magic 8
12:15 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
2:30 PM Wolf Pack
4:00 PM WYKMWAM Crew
4:45 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
5:30 PM The Seal Squad
7:30 PM The Masked Actors
9:30 PM Turtle Airplanes
11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
5/7/23
8:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-19-22
9:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
10:30 AM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
11:15 AM The Ogily Boogily Monster
11:30 AM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
12:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-20-23
1:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
2:30 PM Swing Into Spring Concert
4:45 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
5:00 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
5:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
5:45 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
6:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
7:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
8:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
9:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23
9:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
10:00 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
10:45 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
11:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
5/8/23
8:00 AM Stapler
8:30 AM Ratings Heist
9:30 AM Llamas Eating Potatoes
11:00 AM Whatchamacallit Crew
12:30 PM Oreos In Milk
1:30 PM Magic 8
3:15 PM Stupendous Squirrels
4:30 PM Hockey Squirts C2 Interviews
5:00 PM Youth Presentations
5:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
6:00 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
7:45 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
8:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 4-3-23
9:45 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
10:00 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
10:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
11:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra, 2-28-23
5/9/23
8:00 AM Youth Presentations
8:30 AM Video Game Play
9:00 AM Adventures in Animation 2019, Session 2
9:30 AM Ken Lonnquist
10:30 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
11:00 AM Ocean Odyssey
11:30 AM Miller and Mike
12:15 PM Mark Hayward
1:00 PM Kidsplay
1:45 PM Fox & Branch
2:30 PM 8-Bit Crew
3:30 PM A Bunch of Random People
5:15 PM The Ogily Boogily Monster
5:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
7:00 PM Banananana Boat
8:00 PM Controversy Crew
9:00 PM Dab Police
10:15 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
10:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon