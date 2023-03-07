KSUN

Sun Prairie School Board Candidates 2023
The Sun Prairie School Board candidates on the April 2023 ballot are (left-right) Tom Weber, Katey Kamoku, Lisa Goldsberry and Carol Albright. The spring SPARC forum where each candidate responded will re-air on KSUN; check Cable Listings for air dates and times.

