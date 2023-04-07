KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
4/8/23
8:00 AM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-21-23
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
11:00 AM Mandir of Madison, April
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 04-06-2023
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Dads Making a Difference
2:00 PM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
2:30 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Be Confident
3:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April
3:30 PM Library Singer Songwriter Series, 03-21-23
4:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Navigating Today's Cybersecurity Landscape
5:30 PM Wisconsin DOT, Highway 19 & Westmount, 03-29-23
6:35 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
6:50 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:00 PM Wake Up Call, What is Man?
9:30 PM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
4/9/23
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 04-02-2023
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 04-02-2023
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 04-02-2023
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 04-02-2023
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 04-02-2023
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 04-02-2023
1:55 PM The River, 03-16-23
2:30 PM Living in Victory, TPUSA Faith
3:00 PM Wake Up Call, What is Man?
3:30 PM Mandir of Madison, April
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
4:30 PM SP School Board, 03-13-23
6:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
7:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
7:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
8:30 PM Wisconsin DOT, Highway 19 & Westmount, 03-29-23
9:35 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
9:50 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
11:30 PM Finance Committee, 04-06-23
4/10/23
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Municipal Board of Canvassers
9:00 AM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
10:30 AM Author David Benjamin, Dead Shot
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
11:30 AM Mandir of Madison, April
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
1:00 PM Parenting Game, How To Reduce Screen Time
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-06-2023
3:30 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Shift Your Money Mindset
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset, Your Dream 100
5:00 PM Business Improvement District Board, 04-06-23
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:00 PM Marc Madness Sports, Coach Chelsea Alt
9:55 PM Marc Madness Sports, Avree Antony
10:30 PM Wisconsin DOT, Highway 19 & Westmount, 03-29-23
11:35 PM Building a Referral Mindset
4/11/23
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 04-06-2023
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-07-23
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
10:00 AM Parenting Game, How To Reduce Screen Time
10:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Shift Your Money Mindset
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Beyond Words Productions
12:05 PM Colonial Club Commentator, April
12:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
1:05 PM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
1:35 PM Mandir of Madison, April
2:00 PM Building a Referral Mindset
2:25 PM Chamber of Commerce, Navigating Today's Cybersecurity Landscape
3:20 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Safety Committee
6:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 04-07-23
6:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
9:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
10:00 PM Wake Up Call, What is Man?
10:30 PM Wisconsin DOT, Highway 19 & Westmount, 03-29-23
11:35 PM Building a Referral Mindset
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
4/8/23
8:00 AM Origami Cavekids Crew
9:30 AM Minecraft Maniacs
10:30 AM Gas Station Stop
11:45 AM Eight Electric Actors
1:30 PM Controversy Crew
2:30 PM A Bunch of Random People
4:15 PM The Ghost Story
4:30 PM 8-Bit Crew
5:30 PM The Seal Squad
7:30 PM The Tentacle Team
9:00 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
11:15 PM WYKMWAM Crew
4/9/23
8:00 AM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
9:45 AM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
10:00 AM Three Marker Challenge #1
10:45 AM Videos by Jordan
11:00 AM Three Marker Challenge
11:30 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
12:45 PM Taking Care of Cooper
1:00 PM Pets by Hanna
1:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
2:00 PM How to Make Slime
3:00 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
3:30 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
4:15 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
4:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
5:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
6:00 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
6:45 PM The Ghost Story
7:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
8:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
9:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
10:00 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
10:45 PM Things to do When You're Bored
11:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-06-22
4/10/23
8:00 AM Pinewood Derby, Pack 879
9:00 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
9:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
10:00 AM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
10:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
11:45 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
12:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
1:30 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
2:15 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
3:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
3:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
4:15 PM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
4:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
5:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
5:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
6:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
7:15 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
7:30 PM CHMS Choir, 12-19-22
8:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
8:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
9:00 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
9:45 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
10:30 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
11:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
4/11/23
8:00 AM 8-Bit Crew
9:00 AM A Bunch of Random People
10:45 AM The Ghost Story
11:00 AM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
12:30 PM Banananana Boat
1:30 PM Controversy Crew
2:30 PM Dab Police
3:45 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
4:00 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
5:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
6:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-06-23
6:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
8:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper
8:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
10:00 PM Gas Station Stop
11:15 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22