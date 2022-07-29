Collin Lessig with Angry Corn in Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest Parade (2021)
Sun Prairie Media Center's Collin Lessig drove the Sun Prairie Media Center van, also shared with the Sun Prairie Public Library, in the 2021 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Parade. The Sun Prairie Media Center is scheduled to participate in the 2022 Corn Fest Parade, which is scheduled this year for Wednesday, Aug. 17 along Main Street east to Market Street and then south along Market Street to Angell Park.

 Chris Mertes/File

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)