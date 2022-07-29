KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 10130 (TDS)
8/3/22
7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-26-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
11:00 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 07-29-22
12:00 PM Still Standing, LaShae Wallace
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer's Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Esteem in Girls
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-28-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-26-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
4:30 PM Meet the Candidates, State Assembly District 46
6:30 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
8:10 PM Asgard in Sheehan Park, 07-17-22
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-29-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Esteem in Girls
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 07-28-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Creature from the Haunted Sea
8/4/22
8:00 AM Weekly Chat, 07-29-22
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-26-22
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Esteem in Girls
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-28-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-29-22
4:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-26-22
4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
5:00 PM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
5:30 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
7:10 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 08-03-22
8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 08-02-22
10:00 PM City Council, 08-02-22
11:30 PM Media Center Commission, 08-03-22
8/5/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August
8:30 AM Cory Barr Remembrance Ceremony, 7-10-2022
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Self-Esteem in Girls
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer's Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-26-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
2:40 PM Asgard in Sheehan Park, 07-17-22
2:55 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 07-29-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Levesia Blocker
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-04-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-26-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-01-22
6:30 PM Talk of the Town, State Assembly Forum, 07-22-22
8:10 PM Concerts in the Park, 7-19-2022
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Esteem in Girls
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-04-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Mystery Liner
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum cable)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS Cable)
8/3/22
8:00 AM Miller and Mike
8:45 AM Adventures in Animation-2, 2021
9:00 AM Mark Hayward
9:45 AM Dog Brushing
10:00 AM Library, Storytime
10:30 AM Library, Storytime
11:15 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
11:45 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
12:15 PM Dog Adventures
12:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
1:00 PM Prairie Home Show
1:30 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
1:45 PM Sophie and Dad Interview
2:00 PM Video Game Play
2:30 PM Dog Video
2:45 PM Taking Care of Cooper
3:00 PM Videos by Jordan
3:15 PM Dog Adventures
3:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
4:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
4:45 PM Interview with Ms Everly
5:00 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
5:45 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
6:00 PM BEAMS Awards 2022
7:30 PM Adventures in Live TV
8:00 PM Library, Zoozort
8:15 PM Adventures in Movie Making 2019, School's Out
8:30 PM Library, Ocean Odyssey
9:00 PM Adventures in Animation 2019, Session 2
9:30 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories
10:00 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
10:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
11:00 PM DIY Candy
11:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021
8/4/22
8:00 AM PotaFOE
9:45 AM WYKMWAM Crew
10:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
12:00 PM Wolf Pack
1:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
3:15 PM The Tentacle Team
4:30 PM Controversy Crew
5:30 PM The Masked Actors
7:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
9:15 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
11:30 PM Adventures in Live TV
8/5/22
8:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
9:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
9:45 AM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
10:30 AM Read Your Heart Out
12:00 PM BEAMS Awards 2022
1:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
2:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
2:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
3:00 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
4:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
4:45 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
5:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
6:00 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
7:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
7:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
8:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
8:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
9:15 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
10:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
10:45 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20