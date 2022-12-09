KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
12/10/22
8:00 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
11:00 AM Weekly Chat
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 12-08-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Disney at Christmas
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Just Dessert
1:30 PM Parenting Game, United Way of Dane County
2:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, December
2:30 PM Colonial Club, Passwords are a Pain
3:30 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
4:30 PM Mandir of Madison, December Events
5:00 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
5:30 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Madison Memorial, 12-08-22
7:10 PM Live, SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Sun Prairie East
7:10 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Sun Prairie East, 12-10-22
7:10 PM Live, SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Sun Prairie East
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
9:30 PM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
10:35 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-08-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Disney at Christmas
12/11/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 12-04-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 12-04-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 12-04-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 12-04-2022
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 12-04-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 12-04-2022
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Devine Principle
2:30 PM Mandir of Madison, December Events
3:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
3:30 PM Weekly Chat
4:00 PM SP School Board, 12-05-22
5:45 PM How To Run For Office
6:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
7:30 PM Community Development Authority, 12-08-22
9:00 PM City Council, 12-06-22
9:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 12-06-22
9:45 PM How To Run For Office
10:00 PM Business Improvement District Board, 12-01-22
10:45 PM How To Run For Office
11:00 PM Media Center Commission, 11-30-22
12/12/22
8:00 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
10:30 AM Living in Victory, Devine Principle
11:00 AM Mandir of Madison, December Events
11:30 AM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
12:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
12:30 PM Weekly Chat
1:00 PM Parenting Game, United Way of Dane County
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Just Dessert
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-08-2022
3:30 PM Community Development Authority, 12-08-22
5:00 PM Tourism Commission, 12-08-22
6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Housing Committee
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
8:00 PM SPHS West Boys Basketball vs Verona, 12-09-22
9:45 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Sun Prairie East, 12-10-22
11:30 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
12/13/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 12-08-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, DIY Gifts for the Holidays
10:00 AM Parenting Game, United Way of Dane County
10:30 AM Weekly Chat
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Yips Yogurt Chips
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, December
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
1:00 PM Mandir of Madison, December Events
1:30 PM Glenna Shannahan, Bridge Master
2:00 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
3:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
4:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5:00 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
5:30 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
10:00 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Sun Prairie East, 12-10-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
12/10/22
8:00 AM Minecraft Maniacs
9:00 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
10:30 AM Banananana Boat
11:30 AM 8-Bit Crew
12:30 PM A Bunch of Random People
2:15 PM Gas Station Stop
3:30 PM Stupendous Squirrels
4:45 PM Black Belt Interview
5:00 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
6:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
8:00 PM Dab Police
9:15 PM Holiday Lights at the Zoo
9:30 PM PotaFOE
11:15 PM Prairie Home Show
12/11/22
8:00 AM Holiday Tree lighting and Fire Truck Parade
8:30 AM Milkshake Madness
8:45 AM Holiday Lights at the Zoo
9:00 AM Behind the Scenes of Inside Your City
9:15 AM Black Belt Interview
9:30 AM Oliver Twist
10:00 AM Video Game Play
10:30 AM How to Make a Souffle
10:45 AM Videos by Jordan
11:00 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
11:30 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
12:15 PM Dog Treats
12:30 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
1:15 PM Fun with Music
1:30 PM Challenge Competition
2:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
4:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
4:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
5:00 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
5:45 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
7:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
8:00 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
9:00 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
9:45 PM Pancake Maker Test
10:00 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
11:00 PM Cafe Blues
11:30 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
12/12/22
8:00 AM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
9:30 AM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
10:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
11:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
12:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
1:00 PM Read Your Heart Out
2:15 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
3:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
3:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
5:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
5:45 PM Holiday Lights at the Zoo
6:00 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
6:45 PM Milkshake Madness
7:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
8:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
8:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
9:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
10:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
10:45 PM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
11:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
11:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
12/13/22
8:00 AM Miller and Mike
8:45 AM Library, Zoozort
9:00 AM Mark Hayward
9:45 AM Dog Video
10:00 AM Ocean Odyssey
10:30 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
11:00 AM Kidsplay
11:45 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily
12:00 PM Ken Lonnquist
1:00 PM Fox & Branch
1:45 PM Safety on the Playground
2:00 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
3:30 PM Wolf Pack
5:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
6:45 PM Holiday Tree lighting and Fire Truck Parade
7:10 PM Live, SP East Boys Basketball vs SP West, 12/13/22
9:00 PM The Tentacle Team
10:30 PM Controversy Crew
11:30 PM Milkshake Madness
11:45 PM Black Belt Interview