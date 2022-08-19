KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
8/20/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
9:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
11:00 AM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, August
3:00 PM Ribbon Cuttting, Butterfly and Pollinator Garden
3:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
4:00 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
4:55 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
5:30 PM SPHS East Football vs Monona Grove, 08-18-22
8:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
10:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
8/21/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 08-14-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 08-14-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 08-14-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 08-14-2022
12:06 PM Our Saviors Church, 08-14-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 08-14-22
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Birthright
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
3:00 PM SPASD School Board, 08-08-22
6:20 PM Ribbon Cuttting, Butterfly and Pollinator Garden
7:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
8:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
8:30 PM Sustainability Committee, 08-18-22
10:00 PM Transit Commission, 08-18-22
11:00 PM Business Improvement District Board, 08-18-22
8/22/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
9:10 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
10:25 AM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22
12:00 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
3:30 PM Business Improvement District Board, 08-18-22
4:30 PM Sustainability Committee, 08-18-22
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
9:00 PM SPHS West Football vs Madison East, 08-19-22
8/23/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, August
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
1:00 PM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary
2:00 PM Ribbon Cuttting, Butterfly and Pollinator Garden
2:40 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
3:25 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
4:00 PM Weekly Chat, 08-12-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
5:30 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
6:40 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Plan Commission
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
10:00 PM SPHS East Football vs Monona Grove, 08-18-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
8/20/22
8:00 AM PotaFOE
9:45 AM WYKMWAM Crew
10:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
12:00 PM Wolf Pack
1:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
3:30 PM The Tentacle Team
5:00 PM Controversy Crew
6:00 PM The Masked Actors
8:00 PM Eight Electric Actors
10:00 PM The Seal Squad
8/21/22
8:00 AM Adventures In Photography, 2022
8:30 AM Adventures in Reporting 2022
10:00 AM Youth Softball, 06-23-22
11:30 AM Adventures in Live Television 2022
12:00 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22
2:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
2:30 PM Prairie Home Show
3:00 PM Corn Fest Parade 2022
4:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
5:45 PM Read Your Heart Out
7:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
8:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
8:30 PM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
10:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
11:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
8/22/22
8:00 AM Library, Zoozort
8:15 AM How to Make Mason Jar Ice Cream
8:30 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey
9:00 AM Video Game Play
9:30 AM Library, Storytime
10:15 AM Dog Video
10:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
11:00 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
11:45 AM Interview with Ms Schauer
12:00 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
12:30 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
2:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
3:00 PM Pool School News
3:30 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
4:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
4:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
5:00 PM Youth Softball, 06-23-22
6:30 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022
8:00 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22
10:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
10:30 PM DIY Candy
11:00 PM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
8/23/22
8:00 AM Prairie Home Show
8:45 AM Dog Video
9:00 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
9:30 AM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22
10:30 AM DIY Candy
11:00 AM The Squad
12:30 PM Kids Nine News Crew
2:30 PM Happy Mealers
4:00 PM Dab Police
5:30 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
6:00 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022
7:30 PM Youth Softball, 06-23-22
9:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
9:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
10:00 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22