Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center — home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio — is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

7/13/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin

9:00 AM Municipal Court Live

10:00 AM City Meetings Live, Board of Review

11:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

11:30 AM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission

6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board

8:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

7/14/22

8:00 AM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

9:00 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission

10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, July

10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:15 AM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-07-2022

3:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

4:00 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

5:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

5:30 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

5:45 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Board

7:30 PM Municipal Court, 07-13-22

8:30 PM Public Works Committee, 07-12-22

9:30 PM Plan Commission, 07-12-22

11:00 PM Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission, 07-13-22

7/15/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, July

8:35 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

9:10 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Garden Veggies

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny

12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, After Words, 07-08-22

3:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

4:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

4:25 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 07-14-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

7:00 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

7:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

8:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

8:15 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

8:35 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

9:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 07-08-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 07-14-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

7/13/22

8:00 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey

8:30 AM Library, Storytime

9:15 AM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories

9:30 AM Mark Hayward

10:30 AM Miller and Mike

11:30 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour

12:00 PM Kidsplay

1:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda

2:00 PM Prairie Home Show

2:30 PM Video Game Play

3:00 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold

3:30 PM DIY Candy

4:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2021

4:30 PM Adventures In Reporting, 2020

5:45 PM News Interviews

6:00 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020

7:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022

7:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions

8:15 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20

9:30 PM Pets by Hanna

10:00 PM Cooking Demonstration

10:30 PM Old Junk Street Show

11:00 PM Youth Basketball, 1-30-22

7/14/22

8:00 AM WYKMWAM Crew

9:00 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent

10:30 AM Wolf Pack

12:00 PM Best of TNL, 2021-2022

1:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022 season

9:30 PM PotaFOE

11:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew

7/15/22

8:00 AM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

8:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

9:30 AM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19

10:30 AM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

11:00 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

12:00 PM Piano Recital, 12-12-19

1:30 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.

2:00 PM Read Your Heart Out

3:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

4:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

5:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022

5:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

6:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

7:15 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22

8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

9:00 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

10:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22

11:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22