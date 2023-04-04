KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
4/5/23
7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
9:00 AM Library Singer Songwriter Series, 03-21-23
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
10:30 AM Marc Madness Sports, Coach Chelsea Alt
11:25 AM Marc Madness Sports, Avree Antony
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Dads Making a Difference
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 03-30-2023
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
5:00 PM Building a Referral Mindset
5:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Navigating Today’s Cybersecurity Landscape
6:30 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
8:00 PM Marc Madness Sports, Coach Chelsea Alt
8:55 PM Wake Up Call, 03-17-23
9:30 PM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Scared to Death
4/6/23
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Author David Benjamin, Dead Shot
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Marc Madness Sports, Coach Chelsea Alt
12:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Dads Making a Difference
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 03-30-2023
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How To Be Confident
4:30 PM Building a Referral Mindset
5:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Navigating Today’s Cybersecurity Landscape
6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Finance Committee
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
7:30 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
9:00 PM WI DOT, Highway 19 & Westmount, 03-29-23
10:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
11:00 PM Media Center Commission, 04-05-23
4/7/23
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, April
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Dads Making a Difference
10:30 AM Wake Up Call, 03-17-23
11:00 AM Front Porch, Jason Weah, Part 2
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
1:00 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
2:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Navigating Today’s Cybersecurity Landscape
3:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
4:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Hipgnosis
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 04-06-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-22-23
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 04-03-23
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
7:00 PM WI DOT, Highway 19 & Westmount, 03-29-23
8:30 PM Pizza with Paul, 03-29-23
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Dads Making a Difference
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 04-06-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, First Spaceship on Venus
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
4/5/23
8:00 AM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
9:45 AM Library, Zoozort
10:00 AM Ocean Odyssey
10:30 AM Miller and Mike
11:15 AM Mark Hayward
12:00 PM Kidsplay
12:45 PM PMMS 6th Gr Band, 02-20-23
1:00 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
1:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
2:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
3:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
4:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
4:30 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
5:15 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
6:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
6:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
7:45 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
9:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
9:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
10:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
10:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-06-22
11:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
4/6/23
8:00 AM The Seal Squad
10:00 AM The Masked Actors
12:00 PM Turtle Airplanes
1:45 PM Stupendous Squirrels
3:00 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
4:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
6:00 PM Stapler
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
6:30 PM TNL, 04-06-23
7:15 PM The Ghost Story
7:30 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
8:30 PM Ratings Heist
9:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 04-06-23
10:00 PM Oreos In Milk
11:00 PM Magic 8
4/7/23
8:00 AM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
8:30 AM Makeover Challenge
9:30 AM Mini Movie, Magic Tiles
10:00 AM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
11:00 AM Oliver Twist
11:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
12:00 PM Pets by Hanna
12:30 PM The Eli Show — Episode 4
1:00 PM Youth Presentations
1:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
2:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
3:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
3:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
4:15 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
4:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
5:45 PM Things to do When You’re Bored
6:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
7:00 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
7:45 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
8:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
9:00 PM CHMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
9:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
10:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
11:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
11:45 PM Adventures in Movie Making 2019, School’s Out