KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
8/24/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22
12:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
12:30 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
1:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
2:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
3:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
3:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
4:00 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
5:10 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
6:00 PM SPHS West Football vs Madison East, 08-19-22
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Prehistoric Women 1950
8/25/22
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
8:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:00 AM Community Schools, 10 Year Anniversary
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, Mike Massey
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-18-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22
4:00 PM Ribbon Cuttting, Butterfly and Pollinator Garden
4:45 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
5:20 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion
6:00 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
6:45 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 08-24-22
8:30 PM Plan Commission, 08-23-22
10:00 PM SP School Board, 08-22-22
8/26/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, August
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Nature Nanny
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-15-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
2:10 PM Ribbon Cutting, Butterfly and Pollinator Garden
2:50 PM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 08-19-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Benetta Jones
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Star Wars Miniseries
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-12-22
6:00 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
6:45 PM Live, SPHS East Football vs Mukwonago
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Creating Self-Motivation
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 08-25-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Prehistoric Women 1950
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
8/24/22
8:00 AM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19
9:00 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19
9:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
10:30 AM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19
11:30 AM Northside Concert, 06-07-19
12:15 PM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19
1:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
2:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
2:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
4:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022
4:30 PM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
4:45 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
5:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
5:30 PM Adventures in Reporting 2022
7:00 PM Youth Softball, 06-23-22
8:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
9:00 PM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22
10:45 PM Prairie Home Show
11:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
8/25/22
8:00 AM Eight Electric Actors
9:45 AM Banananana Boat
11:00 AM Best of TNL, 2021-2022
12:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 2021-2022
8:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
10:00 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
11:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
8/26/22
8:00 AM Youth Softball, 06-23-22
9:30 AM Adventures in Reporting 2022
11:00 AM Youth Baseball, 06-22-22
1:00 PM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
1:15 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
1:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022
2:00 PM Adventures In Photography, 2022
2:30 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
3:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
3:30 PM Video Game Play
4:00 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
4:30 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
5:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
6:00 PM Challenge Competition
6:30 PM DIY Candy
7:00 PM SPHS Football WEST at Madison West, 08-26-22
10:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
11:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects