Jamison Rabbitt
Buy Now

Jamison Rabbitt of Sun Prairie, who won the Adult Division of the 2022 Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival Corn Eating Contest on Saturday, Aug. 20, also has a program called “Reel Reviews,” featuring the latest video and movie releases, airing weekly on KSUN and online at ksun.tv.

 Chris Mertes

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Tags