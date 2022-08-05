46th Assembly Forum at city hall

Democrats seeking the 46th Assembly District seat currently held by Rep. Gary Hebl squared off during a forum last Friday, July 22, in the Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building. Candidates (from left) Syed Abbas, Melissa Ratcliff, Mike Jacobs, Analiese Eicher and Andrew Hysell answered a range of questions; check out the forum on KSUN.

 Mara Trusty/KSUN

