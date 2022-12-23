KSUN

Let it Snow!
This plow entry in the Fire & Lights Parade on Nov. 26 shared Burke Truck & Equipment Rental's attitude about winter. KSUN will re-broadcast its coverage of the parade on Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Christmas Day at 4, 8 and 11:30 p.m.

