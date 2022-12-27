KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
12/28/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM How To Run For Office
9:00 AM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
9:45 AM How To Run For Office
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
10:30 AM Mandir of Madison, December Events
11:00 AM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
11:45 AM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
12:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
12:30 PM Weekly Chat
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Made at Home
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-22-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
5:00 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
6:30 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Snow Samba
8:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
9:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
9:25 PM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-22-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Snowbeast
12/29/22
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
8:30 AM Glenna Shannahan, Bridge Master
9:00 AM Colonial Club, Holiday Concert
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, Retro Swing Band
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Made at Home
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-22-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat
4:00 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
4:45 PM How To Run For Office
5:00 PM Mandir of Madison, December Events
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
6:55 PM How To Run For Office
7:10 PM Live, SPHS West Girls Basketball vs McFarland
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
10:00 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Snow Samba
11:30 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
12/30/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December
8:30 AM Weekly Chat
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Made at Home
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
10:30 AM Author David Benjamin
11:00 AM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
12:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
12:35 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
1:00 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
2:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
3:00 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
3:45 PM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
4:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
7:00 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
7:45 PM How To Run For Office
8:00 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Snow Samba
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Snowbeast
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
Date Time Program Episode
12/28/2022 8:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:00 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
10:00 AM PVMS, Aladdin Kids
11:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
12:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
12:45 PM Holiday Lights at the Zoo
1:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
1:45 PM Milkshake Madness
2:00 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
3:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
3:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
4:15 PM Behind the Scenes of Inside Your City
4:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
5:45 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
6:30 PM EllingtonsNutcracker_12162022
7:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
8:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-06-22
9:00 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
9:30 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
10:15 PM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
10:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
11:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
12/29/22
8:00 AM Secret Sloth Society
9:45 AM Holiday Lights at the Zoo
10:00 AM Wolf Pack
11:30 AM The Tentacle Team
1:00 PM Controversy Crew
2:00 PM The Masked Actors
4:00 PM Mini Movie, Magic Tiles
4:30 PM Magic 8
5:00 PM The Whatchamacallit Crew
5:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
6:00 PM Ratings Heist
6:45 PM Oreos In Milk
7:30 PM PotaFOE
9:15 PM WYKMWAM Crew
10:00 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
11:30 PM Holiday Tree lighting and Fire Truck Parade
12/30/22
8:00 AM Milkshake Madness
8:15 AM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
8:30 AM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022
9:00 AM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
9:30 AM Oliver Twist
10:00 AM Adventures In Photography, 2022
10:30 AM Adventures in Reporting 2022
12:00 PM Youth Baseball Game, 06-22-22
2:00 PM Adventures in Live Television 2022
2:30 PM Youth Softball Game, 06-23-22
4:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
4:30 PM Prairie Home Show
5:00 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
5:15 PM Dog Video
5:30 PM Video Game Play
6:00 PM How to Make a Souffle
6:15 PM Videos by Jordan
6:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
7:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
7:45 PM Dog Treats
8:00 PM Challenge Competition
8:30 PM DIY Candy
9:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021
9:30 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021
11:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021
11:30 PM Adventures In Photography, 2021