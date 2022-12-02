KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
12/3/22
8:00 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
11:00 AM Weekly Chat, Pickleball
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 12-01-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Disney at Christmas
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
12:55 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Traditional Holiday Dishes with a Twist
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
2:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, December
2:30 PM Weekly Chat, Pickleball
3:00 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
3:30 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig, 12-02-22
5:30 PM SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Madison East, 12-01-22
7:10 PM Live, SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Middleton
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
9:30 PM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community
10:30 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-01-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
12/4/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 11-27-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 11-27-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 11-27-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 11-27-2022
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 11-27-2022
1:05 PM Victory Center Church, 11-27-2022
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Devine Principle
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
3:00 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
4:30 PM SPASD School Board, 11-21-22
6:40 PM How To Run For Office
7:00 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
7:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
8:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
9:00 PM Business Improvement District Board, 12-01-22
10:00 PM Media Center Commission, 11-30-22
11:00 PM Utilities Commission, 11-21-2022
12/5/2022 8:00 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
11:00 AM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
11:30 AM Living in Victory, Devine Principle
12:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Pickleball
1:00 PM Parenting Game, United Way of Dane County
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Traditional Holiday Dishes with a Twist
2:05 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-01-2022
3:30 PM Media Center Commission, 11-30-22
4:30 PM Business Improvement District Board, 12-01-22
5:30 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
6:00 PM SPASD Meetings Live, School Board
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
9:00 PM SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Middleton, 12-03-22
11:00 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig, 12-02-22
12/6/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 12-01-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
9:25 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Traditional Holiday Dishes with a Twist
10:00 AM Weekly Chat, Pickleball
10:30 AM Parenting Game, United Way of Dane County
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Yips Yogurt Chips
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, December
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
1:00 PM Colonial Club, Art Fish
2:00 PM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish
2:30 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
3:00 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
10:00 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig, 12-2-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
12/3/22
8:00 AM Gryffindorians
9:30 AM Eight Electric Actors
11:15 AM Dog Video
11:30 AM The Masked Actors
1:30 PM Controversy Crew
2:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
4:15 PM How to Make a Souffle
4:30 PM Wolf Pack
6:00 PM WYKMWAM Crew
6:45 PM Dog Video
7:00 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
7:30 PM PotaFOE
9:15 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
10:45 PM Gas Station Stop
12/4/22
8:00 AM Ocean Odyssey
8:30 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20
9:00 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
9:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
10:30 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
11:00 AM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11:45 AM Library, Zoozort
12:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
1:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
1:45 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
2:00 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
3:15 PM Safety on the Playground
3:30 PM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
4:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
5:15 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
6:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
7:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
7:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
8:15 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
8:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
10:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
11:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
11:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
12/5/22
8:00 AM Things to do When You're Bored
8:15 AM Pancake Maker Test
8:30 AM Adventures in Movie Making-2, 2020
9:15 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
10:30 AM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
11:30 AM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
12:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
1:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
2:15 PM Slime Tutorial
2:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
3:30 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20
4:45 PM Shorts Skits by Blessa
5:00 PM Three Marker Challenge
5:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021
6:00 PM Prairie Home Show
6:30 PM Safety on the Playground
6:45 PM Videos by Jordan
7:00 PM Challenge Competition
7:30 PM DIY Candy
8:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021
8:30 PM Adventures In Photography, 2021
9:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
11:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
11:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
12/6/22
8:00 AM Gryffindorians
9:30 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
10:00 AM Kit Cat
10:45 AM Dog Video
11:00 AM 2022 Fire and Lights Parade
11:30 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
1:00 PM Banananana Boat
2:00 PM 8-Bit Crew
3:00 PM A Bunch of Random People
4:45 PM Gas Station Stop
6:00 PM Turtle Airplanes
7:45 PM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
8:00 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
9:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
11:00 PM Minecraft Maniacs