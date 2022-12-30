KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
12/31/22
8:00 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
11:00 AM Mandir of Madison, December Events
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Healthy Comfort Food
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Shelter from the Storm Ministries
2:00 PM Weekly Chat
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, January
3:00 PM Colonial Club, Holiday Concert
4:00 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
4:45 PM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
5:00 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
5:45 PM How To Run For Office
6:00 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
6:30 PM Ellington's Nutcracker
7:00 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Snow Samba
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
9:30 PM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
10:35 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
1/1/23
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 12-25-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 12-25-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 12-25-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 01-01-2023
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 12-25-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 12-25-2022
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Qualified for ever Spiritual Blessing
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
3:00 PM Weekly Chat
3:30 PM Mandir of Madison, December Events
4:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, January
4:30 PM Colonial Club, Holiday Concert
5:30 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
6:15 PM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
6:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
7:00 PM Ellington's Nutcracker
7:30 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Snow Samba
9:00 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
9:45 PM How To Run For Office
10:00 PM Weekly Chat
10:30 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
1/2/23
8:00 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
11:00 AM Mandir of Madison, December Events
11:30 AM Living in Victory, Qualified for ever Spiritual Blessing
12:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
12:30 PM Weekly Chat
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Fun Family Fitness
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Healthy Comfort Food
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
3:30 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
4:15 PM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
4:30 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
5:15 PM How To Run For Office
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
6:00 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Snow Samba
7:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
8:00 PM Ellington's Nutcracker
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
9:00 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
9:45 PM How To Run For Office
10:00 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs McFarland, 12-29-22
1/3/23
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 12-29-22
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Healthy Comfort Food
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Fun Family Fitness
10:30 AM Weekly Chat
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Yips Yogurt Chips
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, January
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
1:00 PM Colonial Club, Retro Swing Band
2:15 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
3:00 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
3:45 PM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
4:00 PM Ellington's Nutcracker
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
5:30 PM Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Snow Samba
6:55 PM How To Run For Office
7:10 PM Live, SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Monona Grove
7:10 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs Monona Grove, 01-03-23
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
10:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
11:00 PM SPHS West Girls Basketball vs McFarland, 12-29-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
12/31/22
8:00 AM Banananana Boat
9:00 AM Black Belt Interview
9:15 AM Eight Electric Actors
11:00 AM The Masked Actors
1:00 PM Controversy Crew
2:00 PM The Tentacle Team
3:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
5:15 PM Behind the Scenes of Inside Your City
5:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
7:00 PM Ellington's Nutcracker
7:30 PM The Whatchamacallit Crew
8:00 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
8:30 PM Ratings Heist
9:15 PM Oreos In Milk
10:00 PM Magic 8
10:30 PM Wolf Pack
1/1/23
8:00 AM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
8:15 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily
8:30 AM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
9:00 AM PMMS Orchestra, 12-06-22
10:00 AM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
10:45 AM Dog Video
11:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
12:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
12:45 PM Taking Care of Cooper
1:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
1:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
3:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
3:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
4:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
5:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
5:45 PM Safety on the Playground
6:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
6:45 PM Dog Adventures
7:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
7:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
8:00 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
9:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
9:45 PM Fun with Music
10:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
10:45 PM Dog Treats
11:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
11:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
1/2/23
8:00 AM Ocean Odyssey
8:30 AM Mark Hayward
9:15 AM Black Belt Interview
9:30 AM Miller and Mike
10:15 AM Milkshake Madness
10:30 AM Sun Prairie Library Tour
11:00 AM Kidsplay
11:45 AM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
12:00 PM Ken Lonnquist
1:00 PM Fox & Branch
1:45 PM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
2:00 PM Ellington's Nutcracker
2:30 PM Oliver Twist
3:00 PM Prairie Home Show
3:30 PM Video Game Play
4:00 PM How to Make a Souffle
4:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper
4:30 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
5:15 PM Interview with Ms Everly
5:30 PM Challenge Competition
6:00 PM DIY Candy
6:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021
7:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
7:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
8:30 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
9:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
10:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
11:15 PM Pancake Maker Test
11:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
1/3/23
8:00 AM WYKMWAM Crew
8:45 AM PotaFOE
10:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
12:00 PM Wolf Pack
1:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
3:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
4:00 PM The Whatchamacallit Crew
4:30 PM Ratings Heist
5:15 PM Oreos In Milk
6:00 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
6:30 PM Magic 8
7:00 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
8:30 PM Banananana Boat
9:30 PM 8-Bit Crew
10:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon