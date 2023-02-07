KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
2/8/23
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-27-23
10:30 AM Groundhog Day 2023
11:00 AM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Sun Prairie
11:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
12:00 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Alarming Facts About Vaping
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Dinner for Two
2:05 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney Cruises
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 02-02-2023
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-27-23
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-06-23
4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission
6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-17-23
6:30 PM City Meetings Live, Historical Library and Museum Board
8:00 PM Gov. Evers, State of the State
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-06-23
9:30 PM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
10:35 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Spider Baby
2/9/23
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-27-23
8:30 AM Groundhog Day 2023
9:00 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, February 2023
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Colonial Club, Randy Kiel Performance, 01-19-23
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-06-23
12:59 PM Parenting Game, Alarming Facts About Vaping
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Dinner for Two
2:05 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney Cruises
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 02-02-2023
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
4:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts
4:30 PM Groundhog Day 2023
5:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-17-23
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-06-23
6:00 PM City Meeting Live, Public Library Board
7:30 PM Live, SPHS West Boys Basketball vs Madison Memorial
9:30 PM Municipal Court, 02-08-23
10:30 PM Housing Committee, 02-06-23
2/10/23
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, February 2023
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Time Hacks
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:25 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Dinner for Two
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Alarming Facts About Vaping
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-17-23
11:00 AM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-06-23
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-27-23
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City
3:00 PM Groundhog Day 2023
3:30 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
4:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney Cruises
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 02-09-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-27-23
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-06-23
6:30 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Sun Prairie
7:10 PM Live, SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Janesville Craig
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 02-06-23
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Alarming Facts About Vaping
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 02-09-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Spider Baby
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
2/8/23
8:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
8:45 AM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
9:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
9:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
10:00 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
10:30 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
11:30 AM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
12:00 PM Groundhog Day 2023
12:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
1:30 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
2:30 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
3:15 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
4:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
5:15 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
6:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
6:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
7:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
8:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
8:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
9:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
10:15 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
2/9/23
8:00 AM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
9:30 AM Dogs Eat Bacon
11:00 AM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
12:30 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
2:45 PM Stapler
3:00 PM Groundhog Day 2023
3:30 PM Magic 8
4:30 PM Oreos In Milk
5:00 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
5:30 PM Ratings Heist
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
7:15 PM Live, SPHS EAST Girls Basketball vs SP West
9:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 02-09-23
10:00 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
10:30 PM Wolf Pack
2/10/23
8:00 AM Prairie Home Show
8:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
9:00 AM Pets by Hanna
9:30 AM Oliver Twist
10:00 AM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
11:00 AM Three Marker Challenge #1
11:45 AM Sugar Rush Jr.
12:00 PM Oliver Twist
12:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
1:30 PM Mini Movie, Magic Tiles
2:00 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
3:00 PM Video Game Play
3:30 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
5:30 PM Adventures in Internet Videos 2019
6:30 PM Groundhog Day 2023
7:00 PM Cub Scouts, Pinewood Derby
9:00 PM Adventures in Reporting
10:15 PM Baking Waffles
10:30 PM Video Game Play, Mario Cart
11:00 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
11:45 PM Things to do When You’re Bored