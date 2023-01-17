KSUN
1/18/238:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-22
10:30 AM Author David Benjamin
11:00 AM Mandir of Madison, January 2023
11:30 AM SPHS East & West Choir, 12-20-22
12:05 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Winter Getaways
1:00 PM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Super Bowl Sunday
2:05 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 1-12-2023
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 1-13-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-9-23
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
5:00 PM City Meetings Live, Transit Commission
6:30 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City
9:00 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
9:25 PM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 01-12-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Snow Creature
1/19/238:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-22
8:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
9:00 AM Mandir of Madison, January 2023
9:30 AM Weekly Chat, Winter Getaways
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January
10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Colonial Club, Retro Swing Band
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 1-9-23
1:00 PM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Superbowl Sunday
2:05 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 01-12-2023
3:30 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City
6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Sustainability Committee
6:30 PM TNL, 1-19-23
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 01-18-23
8:30 PM Transit Commission, 01-18-23
10:00 PM Common Council, 01-17-23
11:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 01-17-23
1/20/238:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January
8:35 AM Weekly Chat, Winter Getaways
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
9:25 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Super Bowl Sunday
10:00 AM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
10:30 AM Mandir of Madison, January 2023
10:55 AM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-09-23
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City
3:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Encanto
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 01-19-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-09-23
6:30 PM SPHS East & West Choir, 12-20-22
7:10 PM Live, SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Madison East
9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-09-23
10:00 PM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 01-19-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Snow Creature
1/18/238:00 AM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
8:45 AM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
9:00 AM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
9:30 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
10:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
11:00 AM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
11:45 AM Taking Care of Cooper
12:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
1:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
2:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
3:15 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
3:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
4:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
5:15 PM How to Make a Souffle
5:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
6:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
6:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
7:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
8:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
8:45 PM Dog Video
9:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
10:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
10:45 PM Fun with Music
11:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
11:30 PM CHMS Choir, 12-19-22
1/19/238:00 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
9:30 AM Secret Sloth Society
11:15 AM Trick Shots
11:30 AM The Tentacle Team
1:00 PM Controversy Crew
2:00 PM Gryffindorians
3:30 PM Magic 8
4:30 PM Ratings Heist
5:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
6:00 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
7:10 PM Live, SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Middleton, 01-19-23
9:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 01-19-2023
10:00 PM Oreos In Milk
10:30 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
1/20/238:00 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2022
2:45 PM Fun Skits
3:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
3:30 PM DIY Candy
4:00 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
5:00 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
5:45 PM Pancake Maker Test
6:00 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20
7:15 PM Milkshake Madness
7:30 PM Three Marker Challenge
8:00 PM Harry Potter Chess
8:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
9:45 PM Behind the Scenes of Inside Your City
10:00 PM Cafe Blues
10:30 PM Game Shows
11:45 PM Dog Video