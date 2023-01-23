KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
1/25/23
7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 01-23-23
9:00 AM Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-23
10:30 AM Saving Energy in Your Home
12:05 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Making Friends
1:00 PM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Superbowl Sunday
2:05 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney Cruises
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 01-19-2023
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-23
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-23-23
4:30 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City
6:30 PM Gov. Evers, State of the State
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-17-23
9:00 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
9:25 PM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 01-19-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Snow Creature
1/26/23
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-23
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 01-23-23
9:00 AM Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January
10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Colonial Club, Retro Swing Band
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-23-23
1:00 PM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Superbowl Sunday
2:05 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney Cruises
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 01-19-2023
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Making Friends
4:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 01-17-23
4:30 PM SPHS East & West Choir, 12-20-22
5:10 PM Live, SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Middleton
6:30 PM TNL, 01-26-23
7:30 PM Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-23-23
9:00 PM Media Center Commission, 01-25-23
10:00 PM Public Works Committee, 01-24-23
11:00 PM Utilities Commission, 01-23-23
1/27/23
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January
8:35 AM Weekly Chat, Making Friends
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
9:25 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Superbowl Sunday
10:00 AM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
10:30 AM Mandir of Madison, January 2023
10:55 AM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-23-23
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-23
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, State of the City
3:00 PM Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration
4:00 PM Still Standing, Daishon Boyd
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney Cruises
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 01-26-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 01-13-23
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 01-23-23
6:30 PM Gov. Evers, State of the State
8:30 PM SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Middleton, 01-26-23
10:00 PM Parenting Game, My Kid is a Picky Eater
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 01-26-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Tangled Destinies
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
1/25/23
8:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
8:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
9:00 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
9:45 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
10:30 AM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
11:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
12:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
12:30 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
1:15 PM Trick Shots
1:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-06-22
2:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-19-22
3:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-08-22
3:30 PM Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration
4:30 PM Mini Movie, Magic Tiles
5:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
6:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
6:45 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
8:15 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
8:45 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
9:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
9:45 PM CHMS Choir, 12-19-22
10:15 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
11:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
1/26/23
8:00 AM The Tentacle Team
9:30 AM Secret Sloth Society
11:15 AM Eight Electric Actors
1:00 PM The Masked Actors
3:00 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
5:15 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
6:00 PM Oreos In Milk
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
7:15 PM Stapler
7:30 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
8:00 PM Ratings Heist
9:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 01-26-23
9:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
10:00 PM Magic 8
11:00 PM Controversy Crew
1/27/23
8:00 AM Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration
9:00 AM Mini Movie, Magic Tiles
9:30 AM Oliver Twist
10:00 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
10:30 AM Video Game Play
11:00 AM Youth Baseball Game, 06-22-22
12:45 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
1:00 PM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
1:30 PM Challenge Competition
2:00 PM DIY Candy
2:30 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021
3:45 PM Adventures in Animation-2, 2021
4:00 PM The Masked Actors
6:00 PM Super Swirly Skittles
7:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
9:00 PM Dab Police
10:15 PM Stapler
10:30 PM Happy Mealers