KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
1/4/23
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
10:30 AM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
11:15 AM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
11:30 AM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
12:00 PM Ellington’s Nutcracker
12:30 PM Weekly Chat
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Fun Family Fitness
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Healthy Comfort Food
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Disney on Broadway
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
5:00 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
6:00 PM Gubernatorial Inauguration, 01-03-23
8:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
9:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
9:25 PM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Snowbeast
1/5/23
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January
10:35 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:15 AM Colonial Club, Retro Swing Band
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Fun Family Fitness
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Healthy Comfort Food
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-29-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat
4:00 PM Your Hungry Dragon, The Art of Cutting
4:45 PM Your Hungry Dragon, Demystifying Chinese Cuisine
5:00 PM Ellington’s Nutcracker
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
6:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
6:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
6:30 PM TNL, 1-5-23
7:10 PM SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Sun Prairie West, 01-05-23
9:30 PM Municipal Court, 01-04-23
10:30 PM Business Improvement District Board, 01-05-23
11:30 PM Common Council, 12-20-22
1/6/23
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, January
8:35 AM Weekly Chat
9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, The Brown Betty Cookbook
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Healthy Comfort Food
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Fun Family Fitness
10:30 AM Glenna Shannahan, Bridge Master
11:00 AM Front Porch, Poverty in Black America
12:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
12:35 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
1:00 PM Gubernatorial Inauguration, 01-03-23
3:00 PM Traveling Cheesehead Visits Janesville
4:00 PM Still Standing, Wanda Smith
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Epcot After Dark
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 01-05-2023
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 12-16-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 12-12-22
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 12-12-22
7:10 PM Live, SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Madison Memorial
9:30 PM Ellington’s Nutcracker
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Fun Family Fitness
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 01-05-2023
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Snowbeast
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
1/4/23
8:00 AM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
8:15 AM Dog Video
8:30 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
9:15 AM Taking Care of Cooper
9:30 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
10:00 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
11:30 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
12:15 PM Interview with Ms Everly
12:30 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
1:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
2:15 PM Fun with Music
2:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
3:00 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
4:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
4:30 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
5:00 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
5:30 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
6:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
7:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
7:45 PM Dog Adventures
8:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
9:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
10:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
10:30 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
11:15 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
1/5/23
8:00 AM Gryffindorians
9:30 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
10:00 AM Eight Electric Actors
11:45 AM Safety on the Playground
12:00 PM The Masked Actors
2:00 PM The Tentacle Team
3:30 PM Ratings Heist
4:15 PM Oreos In Milk
5:00 PM Magic 8
5:30 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
6:00 PM The Whatchamacallit Crew
6:30 PM Thursday Night Live show
6:30 PM TNL, 1-5-23
7:10 PM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
7:30 PM PVMS and SPHS Band, 12-12-22
8:00 PM Ellington’s Nutcracker
8:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-06-22
9:30 PM Thursday Night Live, 01-05-2023
10:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
11:45 PM Dog Video
1/6/23
8:00 AM Adventures In Photography, 2022
8:30 AM Adventures in Reporting 2022
10:00 AM Prairie Home Show
10:45 AM How I Feed My Animals Daily
11:00 AM Video Game Play
11:30 AM Videos by Jordan
11:45 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
12:30 PM Challenge Competition
1:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021
1:30 PM Adventures in Animation-2, 2021
1:45 PM Adventures in Reporting, 2021
3:00 PM Nature Walk
3:15 PM Making Banana Bread
3:30 PM Roblox Game Play
4:00 PM Ocean Odyssey
4:30 PM Mark Hayward
5:15 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
5:30 PM Miller and Mike
6:15 PM Dog Video
6:30 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
7:00 PM Kidsplay
7:45 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
8:00 PM Ken Lonnquist
9:00 PM Fox & Branch
9:45 PM Taking Care of Cooper
10:00 PM PVMS and SPHS West Band, 12-12-22
10:30 PM Mini Movie, Magic Tiles
11:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
11:45 PM How to Make a Souffle