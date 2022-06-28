KSUN Closed Caption example

The Sun Prairie Media Center announced in 2021 that virtually all programming seen on KSUN (Spectrum cable channel 983 or TDS cable channels 13 or 1013) now features closed captions for the hearing impaired. These closed captions can be activated by selecting “menu” and then “setup” on cable boxes.

 Sun Prairie Media Center/

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

6/29/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

8:40 AM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

9:00 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Charcuterie Boards

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:00 AM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

4:05 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

4:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

5:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

5:15 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

5:35 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

6:30 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

8:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

6/30/22

8:00 AM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

9:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:25 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, June 2022

10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion

11:10 AM Colonial Club, How to Avoid Scams

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-23-2022

3:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22

4:00 PM Library, Irish Fiddle Concert

5:00 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

5:35 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

6:30 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

6:50 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022

7:00 PM Memorial Day Service 2022

7:35 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

8:05 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

8:30 PM SPASD School Board, 06-27-22

11:00 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-21-22

11:50 PM City Council, 06-21-22

7/1/22

8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, July

8:30 AM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

9:05 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Heart Math

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

12:25 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

3:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

4:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022

5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

6:03 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

7:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

7:15 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

7:45 PM Memorial Day Parade and Service 2022

8:30 PM Ho-Chunk Culture and Language

9:05 PM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow

10:00 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022

11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Life Returns

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

6/29/22

8:00 AM PMMS Choir, 10-15-19

9:00 AM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

9:30 AM PMMS Band, 12-5-19

10:00 AM PMMS Choir, 12-17-19

10:30 AM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

12:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

1:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

1:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

2:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21

2:30 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

3:30 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

4:30 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22

5:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

6:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

7:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

8:00 PM PVMS Choir, 5-16-19

9:00 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

9:30 PM PVMS Band, 12-5-19

10:00 PM PVMS Choir, 12-10-19

10:30 PM Sleeping Beauty Jr.

11:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

11:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

6/30/22

8:00 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey

8:30 AM Library, Storytime

9:00 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

9:30 AM PotaFOE

11:30 AM WYKMWAM Crew

12:30 PM Wolf Pack

2:00 PM The Tentacle Team

3:30 PM The Masked Actors

5:30 PM When Pigs Fly Crew

8:00 PM The Seal Squad

10:00 PM A Bunch of Random People

7/1/22

8:00 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22

8:30 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

9:30 AM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

10:00 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

11:00 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-19-19

12:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19

1:00 PM Orchestra Concert, 10-21-19

1:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

2:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr. Band, 5-22-19

3:15 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

3:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19

4:00 PM Northside Concert, 06-07-19

5:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19

5:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

6:00 PM SPHS Band, 05-16-22

7:30 PM SPHS Band, 03-08-22

9:00 PM SPHS Band, 10-12-21

10:00 PM SPHS Choir and Orchestra, 3-15-22

10:30 PM SPHS choir, 12-19-19

11:30 PM Video Game Play