KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
11/12/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
11:00 AM Weekly Chat, That Autumn Feel
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 11-10-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Healing the Past
2:00 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer's
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, November
3:00 PM Colonial Club, Agricultural History of Sun Prairie, 09-27-22
4:00 PM Weekly Chat, That Autumn Feel
4:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
5:00 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin
5:30 PM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish
6:00 PM Glenna Shannahan, Teacher and Master Bridge Player
6:30 PM SPHS East Band, 10-20-22
7:15 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
8:00 PM Fire Department Open House
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
9:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
9:30 PM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community
10:30 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-10-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
11/13/22
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 11-06-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 11-06-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 11-06-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 11-06-2022
12:05 PM Our Saviors Church, 11-06-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 11-06-2022
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Encounter with the Holy Spirit, Part 2
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
3:00 PM Multicultural Fair 2022
4:00 PM SP School Board, 11-07-22
4:50 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
5:30 PM Weekly Chat, That Autumn Feel
6:00 PM Fire Department Open House
6:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22
7:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
7:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
8:00 PM Community Development Authority, 11-10-22
9:30 PM Public Library Board, 11-10-22
11:00 PM Tourism Commission, 11-10-22
11/14/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
9:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22
10:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
10:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
11:00 AM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, That Autumn Feel
12:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer's Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Healing the Past
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-10-2022
3:30 PM Tourism Commission, 11-10-22
4:30 PM Community Development Authority, 11-10-22
6:00 PM SP School Board, 11-07-22
6:50 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
7:30 PM SPHS East Band, 10-20-22
8:15 PM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
9:30 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
10:00 PM Fire Department Open House
10:30 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin
11:00 PM Story of Georgia O'Keeffe, Told by Alfred Steiglitz
11/15/22
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-2-22
8:30 AM Reel Reviews, 11-10-2022
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Healing the Past
10:30 AM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Yips Yogurt Chips
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, November
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
1:00 PM Weekly Chat, That Autumn Feel
1:30 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin
2:00 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
2:30 PM Multicultural Fair 2022
3:30 PM Fire Department Open House
4:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-02-22
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
9:55 PM Dave Martin, 10-18-22
11:00 PM Multicultural Fair 2022
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
11/12/22
8:00 AM Turtle Airplanes
9:45 AM Stupendous Squirrels
11:00 AM Squid People
12:15 PM Gas Station Stop
1:30 PM A Bunch of Random People
3:15 PM Kit Cat
4:00 PM Banananana Boat
5:00 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
6:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs
7:30 PM Gryffindorians
9:00 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
9:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
11:15 PM Prairie Home Show
11/13/22
8:00 AM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
9:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
9:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
10:15 AM Eagle Scout Project, First Aid Kits
10:30 AM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
11:30 AM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
12:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
12:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
1:45 PM Adventures In Animation-1, 2022
2:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
3:15 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
4:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
5:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
5:45 PM Fun with Music
6:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
6:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
8:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
8:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
9:00 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
10:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
10:45 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
11:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
11/14/22
8:00 AM Adventures In Photography, 2022
8:30 AM Adventures in Live Television 2022
9:00 AM Adventures In Movie Making-1, 2022
9:30 AM Video Game Play
10:00 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
10:30 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
11:15 AM Dog Adventures
11:30 AM Challenge Competition
12:00 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021
5:30 PM Blue and Gold Banquet, 2-10-18
6:15 PM Jena's Skits
6:30 PM Cooking Demonstration
7:00 PM Bowling and Comedy
7:30 PM Debate Club
8:30 PM Random Skits
9:00 PM Interviews by Danny
9:30 PM Pets by Hanna
10:00 PM Old Junk Street Show
10:30 PM How to Make Stop Motion Videos
11:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper
11:30 PM Halo vs Destiny, Talkshow
11/15/22
8:00 AM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
8:30 AM Gas Station Stop
10:00 AM Gryffindorians
11:30 AM The Masked Actors
1:30 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
3:00 PM WYKMWAM Crew
3:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.
4:00 PM PotaFOE
5:45 PM Selecting a Random Outfit
6:00 PM Squid People
7:15 PM SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Oconomowoc, 11-15-22
9:00 PM A Bunch of Random People
10:45 PM Squid People