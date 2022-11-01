Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC)

The Sun Prairie Media Center—home to KSUN and KIDS-4 public access cable TV channels and 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio—is located on the east end of the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUNChannel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

Tags