KSUNChannel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
11/2/228:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
10:30 AM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
11:15 AM Budding Butterfly Ribbon Cutting, 10-05-22
11:30 AM Weekly Chat, Dia de Muertos
12:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer’s
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Single Dads
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-27-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
4:25 PM Dave Martin, 10-18-22
5:30 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
6:00 PM Budding Butterfly Ribbon Cutting, 10-05-22
6:15 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
7:00 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
8:00 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
9:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
9:25 PM Front Porch, Protect Your M.E.A.T..
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 10-27-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Killer Shrews
11/3/228:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Glenna Shannahan, Teacher and Master Bridge Player
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, November
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
11:30 AM Colonial Club, Subterranean Jazz, 09-22-22
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Single Dads
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-27-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Dia de Muertos
4:00 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
4:40 PM Culvers Ribbon Cutting, 10-17-22
5:00 PM SPHS East Band, 10-20-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
6:45 PM Budding Butterfly Ribbon Cutting, 10-05-22
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 11-02-22
8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 11-01-22
10:00 PM Common Council, 11-01-22
11:30 PM Media Center Commission, 10-26-22
11/4/228:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, November
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Dia de Muertos
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Holiday Brunch Ideas
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Single Dads
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, What is Alzheimer’s
11:00 AM Front Porch, Protect Your M.E.A.T..
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-21-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
2:15 PM Sun Prairie Star presents: Campaign 2022, District 46 Assembly
3:00 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
3:30 PM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish
4:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-03-2022
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-01-22
6:00 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
6:45 PM Live, SPHS East Football WIAA Playoff Game
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Single Dads
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 11-03-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, The Killer Shrews
KIDS-4Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
11/2/228:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
8:30 AM Black History Assembly
9:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
10:00 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
11:00 AM All City Choir, 3-9-20
11:30 AM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
12:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
12:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
1:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
2:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
2:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
3:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21
4:00 PM Read Your Heart Out
5:15 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
6:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
7:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
7:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
8:15 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
9:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
10:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
11/3/228:00 AM PotaFOE
9:45 AM WYKMWAM Crew
10:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
12:00 PM Wolf Pack
1:30 PM Secret Sloth Society
3:30 PM The Tentacle Team
5:00 PM Controversy Crew
6:00 PM The Masked Actors
8:00 PM Eight Electric Actors
9:45 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
11/4/228:00 AM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
9:00 AM Cooking with Cole & Trish
9:45 AM Three Marker Challenge #1
10:30 AM Makeover Challenge
11:30 AM Game Shows, Drawings and Dance
12:15 PM Making Banana Bread
12:30 PM Roblox Game Play
1:00 PM Pool School News
1:15 PM DIY—Fox Out of Clay
1:30 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
2:00 PM DIY Candy
2:30 PM Challenge Competition
3:00 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
3:30 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
4:15 PM Dog Adventures
4:30 PM Oliver Twist
5:00 PM SPMC Summer Workshops 2022
11:45 PM Dog Video