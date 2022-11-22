KSUNChannel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
11/23/228:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM How To Run For Office
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
10:30 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
12:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, The Insider’s Guide to Thanksgiving
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Behind Disney Attractions
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-17-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
5:00 PM SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Madison La Follette, 11-22-22
7:00 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22
9:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
9:30 PM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 11-17-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Anatomy of a Psycho
11/24/228:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
8:30 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, November
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, Davis Beck, Elvis Tribute Artist
12:15 PM How To Run For Office
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-17-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, The Insider’s Guide to Thanksgiving
4:00 PM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
4:40 PM SPHS East Band, 10-20-22
5:30 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
7:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 11-23-22
8:30 PM Utilities Commission, 11-21-22
10:00 PM SPASD School Board, 11-21-22
11/25/228:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, November
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Going Viral—Wordle
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Cervical Curve
11:00 AM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
2:15 PM How To Run For Office
2:30 PM Prairie Jewelers, Art Fish
3:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Going Viral—Wordle
4:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-23-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-14-22
6:30 PM SPHS East Girls Basketball vs Madison La Follette, 11-22-22
8:30 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 11-23-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Anatomy of a Psycho
KIDS-4Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
11/23/228:00 AM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
8:45 AM Dog Treats
9:00 AM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
9:30 AM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
11:00 AM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
11:45 AM Fun with Music
12:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
1:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
1:45 PM Random Skits
3:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
3:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
4:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
5:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
5:30 PM Prairie Home Show
6:00 PM Video Game Play
6:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
7:00 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
7:45 PM Dog Treats
8:00 PM Challenge Competition
8:30 PM DIY Candy
9:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2021
9:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021
10:00 PM Adventures in Sports Production, 2021
11/24/22KIDS-4 Thanksgiving Programs
11/25/228:00 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
8:30 AM DIY Candy
9:00 AM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2021
9:30 AM Alice In Wonderland Play
10:00 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
11:15 AM Adventures In Photography, 2020
11:30 AM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
12:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
1:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
2:15 PM Pancake Maker Test
2:30 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
3:30 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20
4:45 PM Baking Waffles
5:00 PM Three Marker Challenge
5:30 PM The Eli Show—Episode 4
6:00 PM Adventures in Internet Videos 2019
7:00 PM Youth Presentations
7:30 PM Harry Potter Chess
8:00 PM Basketball with Danny
8:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
9:45 PM Sugar Rush Jr.
10:00 PM Game Shows
11:15 PM Three Marker Challenge #1