KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
11/30/22
7:30 AM City Meetings Live, Media Center Commission
8:30 AM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
10:30 AM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
12:00 PM Author Interview, David Benjamin
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, Going Viral—Wordle
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-23-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
4:30 PM Fire and Lights Parade 2022
5:30 PM SPHS East Band, 10-20-22
6:15 PM How To Run For Office
6:30 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
8:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
9:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
9:30 PM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 11-23-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Anatomy of a Psycho
12/1/22
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
8:30 AM City Meetings Live, Business Improvement District Board
9:30 AM Glenna Shannahan, Teacher and Master Bridge Player
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Colonial Club, Davis Beck, Elvis Tribute Artist
12:15 PM How To Run For Office
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 11-23-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Going Viral—Wordle
4:00 PM Fire and Lights Parade 2022
5:00 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
6:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
6:55 PM How To Run For Office
7:10 PM Live, SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Madison East
9:00 PM Municipal Court, 11-30-22
10:00 PM Business Improvement District Board, 12-01-22
11:00 PM Media Center Commission, 11-30-22
12/2/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, December
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Pickleball
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Flavors for the Holidays
10:00 AM Glenna Shannahan, Teacher and Master Bridge Player
10:30 AM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
11:00 AM Front Porch, Kanye and the Black Community
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
1:00 PM Historic Indian Agency House, Reflections
2:30 PM Fire and Lights Parade 2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Pickleball
4:00 PM Still Standing, Broken to be Made Whole
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: Christmas at the Disney
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 12-01-2022
5:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 11-18-22
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 11-28-22
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 11-07-22
7:00 PM SPHS East Boys Basketball vs Madison East, 12-01-22
9:00 PM Fire and Lights Parade 2022
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Box of Balloons
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 12-01-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Non-Stop New York
KIDS-4Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
11/30/22
8:00 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2018
12:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
12:45 PM How to Make a Souffle
1:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
1:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 05-19-22
3:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 4-7-22
3:45 PM Interview with Ms Everly
4:00 PM CHUMS Choir, 12-21-21
5:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
5:45 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
6:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
6:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
7:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
8:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
9:00 PM All City Choir, 3-9-20
9:30 PM Read Your Heart Out
10:45 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
11:00 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 2-18-22
12/1/22
8:00 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2017
12:00 PM Happy Mealers
1:30 PM Dab Police
2:45 PM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
3:00 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
4:30 PM Super Swirly Skittles
6:00 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
7:30 PM Stupendous Squirrels
8:45 PM Squid People
10:00 PM Turtle Airplanes
11:45 PM Interview with Ms Everly
12/2/22
8:00 AM Oliver Twist
8:30 AM Prairie Home Show
9:00 AM Video Game Play
9:30 AM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
10:00 AM Guide to Legend of Zelda
10:45 AM Northside, Fall Festival 2021
11:00 AM Challenge Competition
11:30 AM DIY Candy
12:00 PM Alice In Wonderland Play
12:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
1:00 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
1:45 PM Pancake Maker Test
2:00 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
3:00 PM Pinewood Derby, 2-8-20
4:15 PM Shorts Skits by Blessa
4:30 PM Video Game Play, Mario Cart
5:00 PM Three Marker Challenge
5:30 PM Youth Presentations
6:00 PM Basketball with Danny
6:30 PM Random Skits
7:45 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
9:00 PM Ice Age Trail & Lunar Eclipse
9:30 PM Cafe Blues
10:00 PM Game Shows
11:15 PM Sugar Rush Jr.
11:30 PM Youth Hockey, 11-19-18