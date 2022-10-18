KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
10/19/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:39 AM Habitat for Humanity, Home Dedication
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-07-22
10:30 AM Story of Georgia O'Keeffe, Told by Alfred Steiglitz
11:30 AM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
12:30 PM Mandir of Madison, Diwali Sammohik Laxmi Puja
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Aware Parent
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Just Dessert
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Magic Kingdom in the 80s
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-14-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-07-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
4:30 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
5:00 PM Transit Commission, 10-19-22
6:30 PM WBA Foundation U.S. Senate Debate
7:00 PM Municipal Court, 10-19-22
7:30 PM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
9:00 PM Still Standing, Howanda Yarber
9:25 PM Front Porch, Protect Your M.E.A.T..
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 10-14-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Phantom From Space
10/20/22
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-07-22
8:30 AM WBA Foundation WI Gubernatorial Debate
9:30 AM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, October
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:10 AM Habitat for Humanity, Home Dedication
11:30 AM Colonial Club, Subterranean Jazz, 09-22-22
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Aware Parent
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Just Dessert
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-14-2022
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, Halloween
4:00 PM WI DOT 19 and Westmount Dr. Public Presentation, 09-28-22
5:35 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
6:00 PM Sustainability Committee, 10-20-22
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 10-19-22
8:30 PM Utilities Commission, 10-17-22
10:00 PM Committee of the Whole, 10-18-22
11:30 PM Common Council, 10-18-22
10/21/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, October
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, Halloween
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Just Dessert
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Self-Aware Parent
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer's Prevention
11:00 AM Front Porch, Protect Your M.E.A.T..
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 10-07-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, Taylor Brown, 09-28-22
2:10 PM Habitat for Humanity, Home Dedication
2:30 PM Mandir of Madison, Diwali Sammohik Laxmi Puja
3:00 PM Quarra Stone Groundbreaking, 09-28-22
3:30 PM Rec Connect, 10-14-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Howanda Yarber
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic: The Fall Season at Disney
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 10-20-2022
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 10-17-22
6:00 PM SPHS East Football Preview 2022
6:45 PM Live, SPHS East Football Playoff
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Self-Aware Parent
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 10-20-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Phantom From Space
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
10/19/22
8:00 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2021
1:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
2:30 PM Interviews in 2020 by Danny
3:00 PM DIY Candy
3:30 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
4:00 PM Videos by Jordan
4:15 PM Dog Adventures
4:30 PM Prairie Home Show
5:00 PM Transit Commission, 10-19-22
5:00 PM Video Game Play
5:30 PM Mini-Might Hockey, 11-14-21
6:00 PM Challenge Competition
6:30 PM Debate Club
7:00 PM Municipal Court, 10-19-22
7:30 PM Random Skits
8:00 PM Bowling and Comedy
8:30 PM Cooking Demonstration
9:00 PM Blue and Gold Banquet, 2-10-18
9:45 PM Making Banana Bread
10:00 PM Adventures in Live TV, 7-20-2018
10:30 PM Conspiracy Theories
11:00 PM Roblox Game Play
11:30 PM The Eli Show - Episode 1
10/20/22
8:00 AM PotaFOE
9:45 AM WYKMWAM Crew
10:30 AM Hashtag Builtdifferent
12:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
1:45 PM The Tentacle Team
3:15 PM Eagle Scout Project, First Aid Kits
3:30 PM Controversy Crew
4:30 PM Wed-Nes-Day Crew
5:00 PM Gryffindorians
6:00 PM Sustainability Committee, 10-20-22
6:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs
7:30 PM Adventures In Movie Making-2, 2022
8:00 PM Kit Cat
8:45 PM Dog Video
9:00 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
10:30 PM Gas Station Stop
11:45 PM Dog Brushing
10/21/22
8:00 AM 8-Bit Crew
9:00 AM A Bunch of Random People
10:45 AM Squid People
12:00 PM Minecraft Maniacs
1:00 PM Banananana Boat
2:00 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
3:30 PM Awkwardly Fluffy Llamas
5:00 PM The Squad
6:45 PM SPHS Play-off Football
10:00 PM The Ripple Effect
11:45 PM Taking Care of Cooper