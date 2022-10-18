Optimists donate KIDS-4 crew shirts

The Sun Prairie Media Center receives community support from individuals as well as civic organizations. For example, members of the Sun Prairie Optimist Club were at the Sun Prairie Media Center as the 2021-22 KIDS-4 participants received their crew t-shirts, which were donated by the Sun Prairie Optimist Club. In the photo are SPMC staffer Rachel Packard, Optimist Club members Kathleen Kelm and Maureen Crombie, several of the kids from the “Wolf Pack” crew, and Jeff Robbins and Colin Lessig from the SPMC.

 Contributed

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)