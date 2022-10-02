West Football Preview

Sun Prairie Media Center announcers Jamison Rabbitt (left) and Steve Sabatke (right) recently interviewed Sun Prairie West High Football Coach Josh O’Connor (second from left) and Offensive/Defensive Lineman Tori Mielke as part of the SPHS West Football Preview Show airing on KSUN and on-demand online at ksun.tv. Rabbitt and Sabatke are also scheduled to have the call during the Sun Prairie West-Deforest football game Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:45 p.m. on KSUN.

 Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)