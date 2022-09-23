Mike Powers and Mayor Paul Esser
Buy Now

During the Sept. 6, 2022 Sun Prairie City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Esser (right) presented Mike Powers with a proclamation honoring Powers for 30 years broadcasting Sun Prairie through the Sun Prairie Media Center. Powers broadcasts Sun Prairie East High School Cardinals football games on KSUN with announcer and Sun Prairie Media Center personality Bill Baker.

 Chris Mertes

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Tags