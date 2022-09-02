West Football Preview
Sun Prairie Media Center announcers Jamison Rabbitt (left) and Steve Sabatke (right) recently interviewed Sun Prairie West High Football Coach Josh O’Connor (second from left) and Offensive/Defensive Lineman Tori Mielke as part of the SPHS West Football Preview Show airing on KSUN and on-demand online at ksun.tv.

