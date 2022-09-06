KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
9/7/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
8:40 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Marilyn Ruffin
9:00 AM Municipal Court Live
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-26-22
10:30 AM Enduring Skills Weekend, Voyageur Excursion
11:05 AM Enduring Skills Weekend, Military Camp
11:40 AM Glass Nickel Pizza Ribbon Cutting
12:00 PM Weekly Chat, 09-02-22
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 09-01-2022
3:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-26-22
4:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-30-22
4:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
5:00 PM SPHS Football East vs Waunakee, 09-02-22
8:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-30-22
9:00 PM Still Standing, Michelle Ucheoma
9:30 PM The Front Porch, Steve Whayland
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 09-01-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla
9/8/22
8:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-26-22
8:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
9:00 AM City Meetings Live, Tourism Commission
10:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, September
10:30 AM Colonial Club, Music and Motion
11:05 AM Colonial Club, Mike Massey
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-30-22
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 09-01-2022
3:30 PM Butterfly and Pollinator Garden, Ribbon Cutting
4:10 PM Glass Nickel Pizza Ribbon Cutting
4:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-26-22
5:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 08-09-22
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-30-22
6:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Library Board
7:30 PM Municipal Court, 09-07-22
8:30 PM Committee of the Whole, 09-06-22
10:00 PM Common Council, 09-06-22
11:30 PM Tourism Commission, 09-08-22
9/9/22
8:00 AM Colonial Club Commentator, September
8:30 AM Weekly Chat, 09-02-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Back To School Recipes
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM The Front Porch, Steve Whayland
12:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-30-22
12:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 08-26-22
1:00 PM Talk of the Town, SPHS West, 08-03-22
2:10 PM Glass Nickel Pizza Ribbon Cutting
2:30 PM Butterfly and Pollinator Garden, Ribbon Cutting
3:10 PM Glass Nickel Pizza Ribbon Cutting
3:30 PM Weekly Chat, 09-02-22
4:00 PM Still Standing, Michelle Ucheoma
4:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, The Volume
5:00 PM Reel Reviews, 09-08-2022
5:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 08-30-22
6:00 PM SPHS West Football Preview 2022
6:45 PM Live, SPHS West Football vs Milton
10:00 PM Parenting Game, Inspire Early Childhood
10:30 PM Reel Reviews, 09-08-2022
11:00 PM Spine Chilling Cinema, Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
9/7/22
8:00 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
8:30 AM SPMC Summer Workshops 2022
3:30 PM Oliver Twist
4:00 PM Prairie Home Show
4:30 PM Video Game Play
5:00 PM Pack 879 Blue and Gold
5:30 PM Guide to Legend of Zelda
6:15 PM Fun with Music
6:30 PM Challenge Competition
7:00 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
8:00 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories
8:30 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
9:30 PM Adventures In Internet Videos, 2020
10:30 PM Crazy Yoga Positions
11:15 PM Pancake Maker Test
11:30 PM Interviews by Danny
9/8/22
8:00 AM Banananana Boat
9:00 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
9:30 AM A Bunch of Random People
11:15 AM Stupendous Squirrels
12:30 PM PotaFOE
2:15 PM WYKMWAM Crew
3:00 PM Secret Sloth Society
4:45 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
7:00 PM Library, Sunday Night Stories & Stories
7:30 PM Eight Electric Actors
9:15 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
10:45 PM Gas Station Stop
9/9/22
8:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
8:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
9:15 AM Adventures In Animation-2, 2022
9:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
10:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
10:30 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
11:00 AM CHUMS Orchestra, 12-9-21
12:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 12-7-21
12:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 12-14-21
1:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
2:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 2-17-22
2:45 PM How I Feed My Animals Daily
3:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-28-22
3:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 3-1-22
4:15 PM Dog Brushing
4:30 PM All City Orchestra, 4-21-22
5:30 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
6:00 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 05-12-22
6:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 12-12-19
6:45 PM SPHS Football EAST at Beaver Dam
10:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
10:30 PM Royal Oaks Music, 12-17-19
11:15 PM Taking Care of Cooper
11:30 PM CHUMS Orchestra, 5-20-19