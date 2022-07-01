KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
7/2/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math
2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July
3:00 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer
3:35 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,
4:30 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022
4:50 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022
5:00 PM Memorial Day Service 2022
5:35 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
5:50 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
6:30 PM Library, Irish Fiddle Concert
7:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos
8:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
10:03 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
10:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
7/3/2022
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 07-03-2022
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 06-26-2022
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 06-26-2022
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 06-26-2022
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 06-26-2022
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 06-26-22
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Pastor Thimber
2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
3:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22
3:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
4:00 PM SPASD School Board, 06-27-22
6:30 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment
6:45 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
7:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
7:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
8:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos
9:00 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022
9:20 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,
10:15 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-21-22
11:05 PM Common Council, 06-21-22
7/4/22
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22
10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
11:30 AM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22
12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022
3:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
4:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
4:15 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022
4:25 PM Memorial Day Service 2022
5:00 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
5:30 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022
5:50 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,
6:45 PM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census
7:00 PM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
8:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos
9:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22
10:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
7/5/22
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice
10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention
11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
1:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22
1:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
2:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos
3:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22
9:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann
10:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22
10:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022
11:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022
11:15 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment
11:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
7/2/22
8:00 AM Secret Sloth Society
10:00 AM The Masked Actors
12:00 PM Prairie Home Show
12:30 PM When Pigs Fly Crew
3:00 PM Gryffindorians
4:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs
5:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers
7:00 PM Origami Cavekids Crew
8:30 PM 8-Bit Crew
9:30 PM A Bunch of Random People
11:15 PM WYKMWAM Crew
7/3/22
8:00 AM Black History Assembly
9:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
9:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20
10:15 AM Dog Treats
10:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20
11:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20
11:30 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
12:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
1:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
1:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21
2:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21
3:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22
3:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22
4:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
5:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22
5:45 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
6:45 PM Read Your Heart Out
8:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
8:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
9:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
10:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21
11:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
7/4/22
4th of July Programming
7/5/22
8:00 AM Library, Storytime
8:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime
9:15 AM Dog Video
9:30 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey
10:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22
11:00 AM PVMS Band, 05-05-22
12:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22
1:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22
2:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22
2:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22
3:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22
4:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21
5:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
6:00 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21
6:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21
7:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20
7:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21
8:00 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20
8:45 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20
10:00 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
10:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20
11:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19