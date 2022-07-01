Sun Prairie Lions donate to Media Center

The Sun Prairie Media Center gets plenty of assistance from the community. In this file photo, Bill Baker (right) from the Sun Prairie Lions Club presented a donation of $800 to Sun Prairie Media Center Executive Director Jeff Robbins (left). The check represented the proceeds from the club’s beer sales during the first Concert in the Park on July 13, 2021 at Wetmore Park.

 Contributed/Sun Prairie Media Center

KSUN

Channel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

7/2/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022

12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

1:30 PM Parenting Game, Heart Math

2:00 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

2:30 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July

3:00 PM Summer Pet Wellness Tips with Dr. Marty Greer

3:35 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

4:30 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

4:50 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022

5:00 PM Memorial Day Service 2022

5:35 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

5:50 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

6:30 PM Library, Irish Fiddle Concert

7:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

8:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:03 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

10:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

11:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022

11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

7/3/2022

8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 07-03-2022

9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 06-26-2022

10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 06-26-2022

11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 06-26-2022

12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 06-26-2022

1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 06-26-22

2:00 PM Living in Victory, Pastor Thimber

2:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

3:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22

3:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

4:00 PM SPASD School Board, 06-27-22

6:30 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

6:45 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

7:00 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

7:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

8:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

9:00 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

9:20 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

10:15 PM Committee of the Whole, 06-21-22

11:05 PM Common Council, 06-21-22

7/4/22

8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

10:00 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 06-17-22

10:35 AM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

11:00 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

11:30 AM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22

12:00 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

12:30 PM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

1:00 PM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Reedy Creek Improvement District

3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022

3:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

4:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

4:15 PM Memorial Day Parade 2022

4:25 PM Memorial Day Service 2022

5:00 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

5:30 PM Traffic Signals Petition, 06-17-2022

5:50 PM Sustainable Transportation, 06-12-22,

6:45 PM Ho-Chunk Synopsis of 1832 Census

7:00 PM Ho-Chunk Pow Wow

8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

8:30 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

9:30 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22

10:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

7/5/22

8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 06-30-2022

8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Manna Cafe

9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Cherry Season!

10:00 AM Parenting Game, Restorative Justice

10:30 AM The Spot for Health, Alzheimer’s Prevention

11:00 AM Authentic Business Adventures, Box of Balloons

12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, July

12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

1:00 PM The Weekly Chat, 06-24-22

1:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

2:00 PM Chamber of Commerce, Find Calm Amidst the Chaos

3:00 PM Talk of the Town, Josh Clements

5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 07-01-22

5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole

7:00 PM City Meetings Live, Common Council

8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 06-20-22

9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 06-14-22

9:30 PM Still Standing, Nikyra McCann

10:00 PM Weekly Chat, 07-01-22

10:30 PM Juneteenth Celebration 2022

11:00 PM Juneteenth Art Project 2022

11:15 PM Friends of the Library Recruitment

11:30 PM The Great Race, 06-23-22

KIDS-4

Channel 984 (Spectrum)

Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)

7/2/22

8:00 AM Secret Sloth Society

10:00 AM The Masked Actors

12:00 PM Prairie Home Show

12:30 PM When Pigs Fly Crew

3:00 PM Gryffindorians

4:30 PM Minecraft Maniacs

5:30 PM Fancy Fanatic Filmmakers

7:00 PM Origami Cavekids Crew

8:30 PM 8-Bit Crew

9:30 PM A Bunch of Random People

11:15 PM WYKMWAM Crew

7/3/22

8:00 AM Black History Assembly

9:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20

9:30 AM PMMS Orchestra, 2-27-20

10:15 AM Dog Treats

10:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 3-2-20

11:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 3-2-20

11:30 AM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

12:30 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

1:00 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

1:30 PM CHUMS and SPHS Choir, 10-14-21

2:30 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 10-12-21

3:00 PM PVMS Orchestra, 05-10-22

3:30 PM PMMS 6th Gr Choir, 5-17-22

4:00 PM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

5:00 PM PMMS 7th Gr Choir, 05-17-22

5:45 PM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

6:45 PM Read Your Heart Out

8:00 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

8:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

9:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

10:00 PM PMMS Choir, 12-14-21

11:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

7/4/22

4th of July Programming

7/5/22

8:00 AM Library, Storytime

8:30 AM Library, Small Fry Storytime

9:15 AM Dog Video

9:30 AM Library, Ocean Odyssey

10:00 AM PMMS Band, 05-10-22

11:00 AM PVMS Band, 05-05-22

12:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-04-22

1:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 3-3-22

2:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band, 02-21-22

2:30 PM PVMS 7th Gr Band, 2-21-22

3:00 PM PMMS Band, 2-21-22

4:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 8th Grade Band, 12-13-21

5:00 PM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21

6:00 PM PVMS 6th Grade Band, 12-2-21

6:30 PM CHUMS 9th Gr Band, 10-18-21

7:00 PM Band-O-Rama, 04-06-20

7:30 PM CHUMS 8th Gr Band, 10-18-21

8:00 PM CHUMS Band & Wind Symphony, 3-5-20

8:45 PM PMMS Band, 2-18-20

10:00 PM PVMS 7th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

10:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr. Band, 2-17-20

11:00 PM CHUMS 9th Gr. & SPHS Band, 12-16-19