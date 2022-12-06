KSUNChannel 983 (Spectrum)

Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)

Colonial Club Commentator (December 2022)

Check out the December Colonial Club Sun Prairie Commentator at 10 a.m. on Dec. 8 on KSUN for information about all the Colonial Club’s upcoming activities. In this photo, Laura Jennings (right) is joined by Chorus and Chimes leaders Dottie and Roger Leclaire as they get ready for the Holiday Concert and Sing-A- Long on December 20.

