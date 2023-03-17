KSUN
Channel 983 (Spectrum)
Channels 13, 1013 (TDS)
3/18/23
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Municipal Judge Forum
10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-10-23
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
11:30 AM Reel Reviews, 03-16-2023
12:00 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
12:30 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
1:00 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
1:30 PM Parenting Game, Emotional Apt Children
2:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March
2:30 PM Colonial Club, Balance in Memory
3:00 PM Weekly Chat, All About Robots
3:30 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Talk to Anyone
4:00 PM Mandir of Madison, March
4:30 PM Child Care Counts Program, 02-27-23
4:50 PM State of the Tribes Address, 03-14-23
6:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
6:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
7:05 PM SPARC Candidate Forum
8:55 PM Wake Up Call, 03-10-23
9:30 PM Front Porch, 500Raxx
10:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
11:00 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Peter Gabriel
11:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3/19/23
8:00 AM Sacred Hearts, 03-12-2023
9:00 AM Peace Lutheran, 03-12-2023
10:00 AM Bethlehem Lutheran, 03-12-2023
11:00 AM Sun Prairie United Methodist, 03-12-2023
12:00 PM Our Saviors Church, 03-12-2023
1:00 PM Victory Center Church, 03-12-2023
2:00 PM Living in Victory, Fear of Love
2:30 PM Wake Up Call, 03-10-23
3:05 PM Mandir of Madison, March
3:30 PM SPASD School Board, 03-13-23
5:45 PM State of the Tribes Address, 03-14-23
7:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
7:30 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-10-23
8:00 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
8:30 PM Talk of the Town, Municipal Judge Candidate Forum, 02-24-23
10:45 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
11:00 PM Sustainability Commission, 03-16-23
3/20/23
8:00 AM Talk of the Town, Municipal Judge Candidate Forum, 02-24-23
10:15 AM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
10:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-10-23
11:00 AM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
11:30 AM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
12:00 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
12:30 PM Weekly Chat, All About Robots
1:00 PM Parenting Game, Emotional Apt Children
1:30 PM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
2:00 PM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
2:30 PM A Man, A Mouse, The Magic, Coming Soon
3:00 PM Reel Reviews, 03-16-2023
3:30 PM Some Vinyl Thoughts, Peter Gabriel
4:00 PM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Start a Morning Ritual
4:30 PM City Meetings Live, Utilities Commission
6:00 PM SP School Board, 3-13-23
8:15 PM Sun Prairie, Did You Know?: Donna Mackey
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
9:00 PM Talk of the Town, School Board Forum, 03-17-23
11:30 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
3/21/23
8:00 AM Reel Reviews, 03-16-2023
8:30 AM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-10-23
9:00 AM Books and Cooks: Book Talks and Tastings, Mamacita
9:30 AM Simply Fun Cooking, Fresh Ideas for Spring
10:00 AM Parenting Game, Emotional Apt Children
10:30 AM Diary of a Worthy Pursuit, How to Start a Morning Ritual
11:05 AM Authentic Business Adventures, First Light Health
12:00 PM Colonial Club Commentator, March
12:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-06-23
1:00 PM Weekly Chat, All About Robots
1:30 PM Talk of the Town, School Board Forum, 03-17-23
4:00 PM City Meetings Live, Public Works Committee
5:00 PM Inside Your City with Aaron and Chris, 03-10-23
5:30 PM City Meetings Live, Committee of the Whole
7:00 PM City Meetings Live, City Council
8:30 PM Sun Prairie News, 03-20-23
9:00 PM Roundabout Sun Prairie, 03-13-23
9:30 PM Still Standing, Steve Bozeman
10:00 PM SPARC Candidate Forum
KIDS-4
Channel 984 (Spectrum)
Channels 14, 1014 (TDS)
3/18/23
8:00 AM Thursday Night Live, 2022-2023
11:00 AM Turtle Airplanes
12:45 PM Stupendous Squirrels
2:00 PM Hashtag Builtdifferent
3:30 PM Oreos In Milk
4:30 PM Whatchamacallit Crew
5:30 PM Ratings Heist
6:30 PM Stapler
7:00 PM Llamas Eating Potatoes
8:30 PM Magic 8
9:30 PM Wolf Pack
11:00 PM Minecraft Maniacs
3/19/23
8:00 AM SPHS West and PVMS Orchestra, 10-18-22
8:45 AM Youth Pom Poms Performance
8:50 AM Would You Rather?
9:00 AM SPHS & CHUMS 9th Grade Band, 12-13-21
10:00 AM PVMS Orchestra, 12-19-22
10:30 AM Elementary Orchestra, 12-08-22
11:00 AM Elementary Orchestra, 2-25-20
11:30 AM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
12:30 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
1:15 PM Cat-O-Matic
1:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-27-23
2:00 PM PMMS Orchestra, 03-02-23
3:00 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
3:30 PM Ocean Odyssey
4:00 PM Mark Hayward
4:45 PM Library, Zoozort
5:00 PM Ken Lonnquist
6:00 PM Fox & Branch
6:45 PM Kidsplay
7:30 PM Sun Prairie Library Tour
8:00 PM Miller and Mike
8:45 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
9:30 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
10:30 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
11:00 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
11:45 PM What to Pack for Vacation
3/20/23
8:00 AM Adventures In Reporting, 2020
9:15 AM Mockumentary of Cats
9:30 AM Alice In Wonderland Play
10:00 AM Prairie Home Show, June 2022
10:45 AM Pancake Maker Test
11:00 AM Pets by Hanna
11:30 AM Oliver Twist
12:00 PM Adventures In Music Videos, 2020
1:00 PM Adventures in Mobile Filmmaking, 2020
2:00 PM Sankofa, Student Projects
3:00 PM Roblox Game Play
3:30 PM Three Marker Challenge #1
4:15 PM Trick Shots
4:30 PM Video Game Play
5:00 PM Youth Presentations
5:30 PM Cooking with Cassidy
6:00 PM Prairie Home Show, Winter 2023
6:15 PM Videos by Jordan
6:30 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 3143
8:15 PM The Ghost Story
8:30 PM Pinewood Derby, Pack 879
9:30 PM Makeover Challenge
10:30 PM KIDS-4 History Compilation
11:45 PM Milkshake Madness
3/21/23
8:00 AM Gas Station Stop
9:15 AM Gryffindorians
10:45 AM Secret Sloth Society
12:30 PM All City Choir Fest, 03-06-23
1:15 PM PVMS Band and Orchestra, 02-28-23
2:00 PM CHMS Band and Orchestra 02-28-23
3:00 PM PMMS Band, 02-20-23
3:45 PM PMMS Choir, 12-13-22
4:00 PM PVMS 6th Gr Band and Orchestra
4:30 PM Elementary Orchestra, 02-20-23
5:00 PM Middle School Jazz Fest, 03-03-23
6:00 PM Thursday Night Live, 03-16-23
6:30 PM Dogs Eat Bacon
8:00 PM Dab Police
9:15 PM Eight Electric Actors
11:00 PM 8-Bit Crew