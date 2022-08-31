League of Women Voters of Dane County

The League of Women Voters believes that all people deserve access to abortion care when they need it, on a timeline of their choosing, and in a community and an environment they trust and feel safe in. The Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that overturned the constitutional right to abortion has already affected many across Wisconsin.

Join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for "Why Vote? Reproductive and Civil Rights," a forum discussing the impacts of the Dobbs decision on the reproductive rights and healthcare of people in Wisconsin to be held at Madison College South Campus, 2429 Perry St., Room 203 in Madison. The session will also be available via Zoom.