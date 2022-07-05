A shortage of lifeguards and swim instructors across the country, affecting public pools, has impacted the Sun Prairie Family Aquatic Center.
The center, located at 920 Linnerud Drive, was closed all day Wednesday, June 29, as well as during the night shift Thursday, June 30 and all day Monday, July 4 due to staff shortages.
“We don’t have enough guards and management to safely open,” Sun Prairie Recreation and Aquatic Supervisor Chad Shelton said. “We want our guards to get some rest and hydration to get some days off.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people in all industries were laid off. This especially affected lifeguards, because certification classes were not being taught and fewer individuals became certified lifeguards during the last two years.
“We are no different here,” Shelton said. “Going into the season, we knew we were short-staffed.”
Shelton added that former lifeguards took new, higher-paying jobs when pools were closed.
“Bigger employers are increasing wages quickly,” Shelton said. “They have the capacity to offer much higher wages.”
To compete with other employers, the aquatic center raised its wages.
“We are increasing wages for our pool managers, lifeguards and swim instructors, effective Thursday, June 30,” Shelton said. “We anticipate that increase putting us in the right direction.”
All employees are receiving a $2 per hour increase from their prior pay. Shelton said that entry-level lifeguards will now get $12.50 per hour.
“Seasonal jobs have suffered from shortages,” he said. “We are working on staying competitive with our wages, so in future seasons, we are able to attract employees and retain them.”
Shelton mentioned that he knows there will be ongoing challenges throughout the summer, but it is a top priority to be open for the public; the Family Aquatic Center schedule will now be posted on a weekly basis.
“The best way to see when we’re open is to follow our social media,” Shelton said. “The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Facebook page will have that information.”
Opened in 1992, the aquatic center is a city-owned facility with all amenities catered towards families. The center offers many programs, including annual swim lessons.
“Swim lessons are huge for us,” Shelton said. “Hundreds of kids come through our program and learn how to swim every summer.”
He added that the aquatic center welcomes anyone into the facility, which is affordable compared to other area pools and water parks. For example, summer season passes can be purchased by individuals for $55, caregivers for $30 and families for $135. Day passes range from $3.50-$4.75 and children under 18 months are admitted free.
“We still have lifeguard positions available,” Shelton said. “We would like them to be certified if possible since the season already started.”
Any individuals interested can visit https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/ and view the employment listing for jobs at the aquatic center.
This year marks the first summer that the aquatic center is open at full capacity since 2019, which is before the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can enjoy the aquatic center features this summer through the end of August.
The Family Aquatic Center — located just east of the Sun Prairie Library and the Sun Prairie Community Garden near Sheehan Park — features a newly re-painted 210-foot water slide, water basketball, eight swimming lanes, and two kiddie slides; a separate diving well with an 18-foot drop slide and two diving boards; as well as a sand playground area and two sand volleyball courts.