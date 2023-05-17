The Lussier Family Heritage Center, a Dane County Parks facility, is known as an affordable wedding and event venue in the Madison area, but in the last few years has made great strides in growing its environmental education programming.

Dane County Parks logo

The center provides outdoor and environmental education experiences for persons of all ages and ability levels and strives to connect all people with the outdoors. Its events and programing calendar for spring and summer 2023 activities is now up, and Dane County residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to check it out.

Joe Parisi (2019)

Parisi

Tags