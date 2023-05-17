The Lussier Family Heritage Center, a Dane County Parks facility, is known as an affordable wedding and event venue in the Madison area, but in the last few years has made great strides in growing its environmental education programming.
The center provides outdoor and environmental education experiences for persons of all ages and ability levels and strives to connect all people with the outdoors. Its events and programing calendar for spring and summer 2023 activities is now up, and Dane County residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to check it out.
“The Lussier Family Heritage Center offers a variety of ways for Dane County residents and visitors to connect with the outdoors and spend quality time with family,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
“Our staff and volunteers provide fun opportunities for participants to learn and gain new skills, all while taking in Dane County’s picturesque outdoor spaces," Parisi added. "You don’t want to miss out.”
This summer, the center is offering a variety of programming for all ages:
Youth Programing
Junior Naturalist Summer Camp - Youth ages 9-14 can join a week-long summer camp and practice being a naturalist, discovering the world around them while biking, hiking, fishing, and canoeing.
Lil’ Explorers – Youth ages 3-6 join staff and explore the outdoors. Each session we will investigate a new theme through games, walks, crafts, stories and so much more! The one-hour guided program will be followed by 30 minutes of youth-led free play with friends through a natural play area and jungle gym.
Learn-to Bike – Youth ages 5-9 can sign up to learn bike safety, practice balancing, learning how to turn, and have one-on-one support as they practice riding.
Learn-to Fish – Youth ages 4-12 will learn how to cast and catch fish at the all-accessible Jenni & Kyle Preserve. Staff will assist participants with removing fish and releasing them back into the water.
This is the perfect program for youth who have little to no experience with fishing. Fishing equipment and instruction is provided. This activity is also open to persons with permanent disabilities.
Free Family-friendly Events
National Trails Day – June 3 from 1-4 p.m. across the street at the Capital City Trail/Lower Yahara River Trail Trailhead (3102 Lake Farm Road, Madison), this event will feature family-friendly activities set up along the bike trail. Karben4 Brewing will be on site and donating 10% back to parks.
Environmental Fun Fair – July 9 from 1-4 p.m. - hands on activities centered around nature, recreation, and science. It will have learning opportunities appropriate for all ages.
Family and Adult Programs
Night Hikes - Enjoy an evening of night hiking and exploration in this fun program! Saunter around Dane County Parks to search for owls and more awesome night creatures.
The program will wrap up by a campfire, with participants able to look at stars and eat s’mores.
Paddle in the Parks – Rent a boat or bring your own and join staff for a relaxing paddle fit for the entire family. Learn canoe paddle strokes, practice gaining comfort in a canoe, and enjoy a morning paddle on Dane County waterways.