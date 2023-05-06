The number of reported cases of Lyme disease has more than doubled in Wisconsin over the past 15 years, according to the latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Lyme disease is a serious bacterial infection spread by blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks. In Wisconsin, Lyme disease is most common in late spring and summer, with most cases seen in May and June, according to Dr. Gregory DeMuri, pediatric infectious disease physician and professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Black-legged tick

The black-legged tick, or deer tick, is the vector of the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. Deer ticks are present everywhere in Wisconsin where there is forested habitat. Pictured clockwise from top left: nymph, larva, adult male, adult female. Deer ticks have three life stages, the larva becomes a nymph, which then becomes an adult.

