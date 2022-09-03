Sun Prairie Police arrested a 38-year-old Madison man on multiple charges Sept. 3 in connection with a domestic disturbance in Sun Prairie.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 12:39 p.m., officers were assigned to attempt contact with a suspect of a domestic incident that occurred during the evening hours of Sept. 2 in the 500 building of The Element on Main apartments.
Cox said from that original incident, the suspect had entered his mother’s residence, threatened her and demanded money. The suspect did not reside at this residence.
At approximately 1:14 p.m, officers attempted entry to the apartment to verify the suspect was no longer there and to ensure the victim could return home.
Officers made contact with the suspect who appeared with a knife in his hand. Officers disengaged to perimeter positions and continued to attempt to talk the suspect out of the apartment.
Cox said the subject made comments which included that he was armed and officers would have to shoot him.
Additional officers responded to the area to establish a perimeter and evacuate the building. Negotiators from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.
SPPD officers along with Dane County Sheriff’s Office Negotiators spent the next four hours attempting negotiations with the suspect which included the use of a phone deployed at both points of entry to the apartment.
Cox said the suspect would not communicate by phone with negotiators, so an exterior door was breached by officers.
"It was discovered that both doors to the apartment had been barricaded," Cox said in a press release.
Officers located the suspect directly on the interior to the breached door armed with a knife.
"The suspect swung his knife towards officers through the doorway," Cox said.
Officers used pepper spray and bean bag munitions to attempt to subdue the suspect.
Cox said for the next 30 minutes, officers continued attempts to convince the suspect to put the knives down, exit the residence and was taken into custody.
The suspect -- Michael J. Ring, 38, of Madison -- was arrested on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, six counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, two counts of felony bail jumping, failure to comply with an officer’s attempt to take person into custody, domestic criminal damage to property and theft.
Cox said Ring was taken to an area hospital for treatment and officers received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.
Cox said the investigation is continuing and additional charges may be sought against Ring (updates to this story will be posted at sunprairiestar.com as they become available).