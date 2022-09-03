SPPD logo

Sun Prairie Police arrested a 38-year-old Madison man on multiple charges Sept. 3 in connection with a domestic disturbance in Sun Prairie.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 12:39 p.m., officers were assigned to attempt contact with a suspect of a domestic incident that occurred during the evening hours of Sept. 2 in the 500 building of The Element on Main apartments.

