Sun Prairie Police arrested a 20-year-old Madison male on Oct. 19 after police found the male with a 15-year-old parked in a vehicle at Sheehan Park after hours.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer on patrol made contact with a male parked in a vehicle with the 15-year-old at Sheehan Park-West at 12:02 a.m.
Because drug use was suspected, officers searched the car.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Raizelle Schaffer, 20, of Madison for felony bail jumping, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. While at the Public Safety Building, jail deputies found drugs during a search before being admitted to the jail, so Dane County will be adding a possession of controlled substance charge, Cox said.
He also received a citation for possession of fewer than 25 grams of marijuana.
Both Schaffer and the teen received warnings for violating park hours. Police were able to secure a ride home for the teen, Cox said.
Madison woman jailed after alleged shoplifting
Police arrested a 30-year-old Madison woman with an open theft case from Kenosha after she allegedly shoplifted items from Walgreens, 275 Davison Drive, on Oct. 19.
Cox said officers responded to the store at 11:18 a.m. and were told a woman left the store with a shopping cart that contained merchandise. The woman was walking towards Schiller Street when she left the store, Cox said.
Officers located the woman, apprehended her and returned the cart to the store. Police said the estimated value of the items the woman allegedly stole from the store totaled $221.34.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Tanisha Love, 30, of Madison for retail theft and bail jumping, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed. She was also issued a trespass ban.