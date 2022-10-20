Sun Prairie Police arrested a 20-year-old Madison male on Oct. 19 after police found the male with a 15-year-old parked in a vehicle at Sheehan Park after hours.

Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said an officer on patrol made contact with a male parked in a vehicle with the 15-year-old at Sheehan Park-West at 12:02 a.m.

SPPD logo

Tags