The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Madison Metro Transit will extend bus service to Sun Prairie beginning Sunday, June 11 as part of the Transit Network Redesign.
The expansion of service to Sun Prairie has been a strategic process driven by community input.
In October and November of 2021, city staff collected community response to gauge interest in local bus service and how this service would be utilized. Community input informed the decision to move forward with the process of expanding transit services from Madison into Sun Prairie.
In early 2022, Madison Metro Transit presented a potential route for local bus service to the Sun Prairie Transit Commission that would connect to Bus Rapid Transit Service at the Park-and-Ride facility off Reiner Road.
City Diversity and Communications Specialist Jake King said the draft route was based on key factors such as proximity to major destinations and employers, areas of high population and employment density, high usage areas of the existing Shared-Ride Taxi, and travelling along streets most suitable for accommodating buses.
King said city staff reviewed the route while compiling extensive community feedback through a community survey, focus groups, and stakeholder interviews throughout the spring and summer of 2022 to inform any necessary adjustments. The final route was presented to the Sun Prairie City Council and approved in the fall with plans to begin development of bus top infrastructure this year.
Service routes
The new Metro service provides three routes that will accommodate varying needs of service frequency, location, and availability.
For individuals who are unable to use Metro’s service due to physical limitations, Metro paratransit will be available. Metro paratransit is a shared-ride service that uses a variety of companies and vehicles to respond to individual ride requests. The service is available for individuals with disabilities who cannot use Metro’s accessible fixed-route bus service.
“The introduction of Madison Metro Transit service into Sun Prairie is a significant opportunity to better serve the community and remove barriers to transportation,” said Alexander Brown, Transportation Coordinator.